As Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 general election, misleading political claims have continued to circulate widely on social media, often targeting high-profile figures.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Kano State governor and national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has repeatedly been the subject of such misinformation.

In May 2025, a viral Facebook post falsely claimed Kwankwaso had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), using a doctored video showing him in a cap allegedly bearing President Bola Tinubu’s insignia.

The claim was later debunked by fact-checkers, who confirmed the image had been digitally altered.

Claim alleges Kwankwaso accepted Obi’s vice-presidential slot

The latest claim emerged from a Facebook post by a user identified as @Ogwu Tv, who alleged that Kwankwaso had agreed to serve as Peter Obi’s running mate in the 2027 presidential election.

The post featured two videos. In the main clip, the user narrated the claim, while a smaller inset video showed Kwankwaso speaking at a public event, though without audible sound. The narrator asserted:

“Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said he wants Peter Obi to be the president of this country. He said he wants to be his number two in the forthcoming presidential election.”

The post urged viewers to share the video, presenting the claim as a major political development.

Video clip taken out of context

A brief segment of the video showed Kwankwaso speaking in Hausa, saying: “Ni Rabiu Kwankwaso in hau ko da namba daya ne ko biyu,” which translates as, “I, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will rise to the top, either as number one or number two.” The statement was followed by applause from the audience.

Another individual later appeared in the video, speculating that a Peter Obi–Kwankwaso alliance could allow Kwankwaso to become president after four years.

As of 19 January 2025, the post had attracted over 1,000 views and generated mixed reactions, with some users welcoming the idea and others dismissing it outright.

One commenter wrote,

“That’s good development,” while another countered, “It’s a lie, Kwankwaso can’t be Peter Obi’s vice president.”

Checks found no evidence of Obi–Kwankwaso agreement

Fact-checkers at DUBAWA reviewed the claim by analysing the videos and conducting keyword searches such as “Kwankwaso supports Peter Obi 2027” and “Kwankwaso vice president Peter Obi.”

No credible news reports, official statements, or verified interviews were found to support the allegation.

Further analysis showed that the video clip predated the claim and was recorded at a Kwankwasiyya gathering at Kwankwaso’s residence on Miller Road, Kano. A longer version of the footage, shared by News Central, captured Kwankwaso speaking broadly about coalition politics.

In the extended clip, he stated:

“We hope to form a coalition with another party, whether NNPP or another party. But what we want is a party that will agree that I, Kwankwaso, will be either the number one or the number two.”

