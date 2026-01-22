Rotimi Amaechi hosts the Patriotic Citizens Forum amid presidential candidate debates in the ADC

Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation and a chieftain of the coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), has hosted a group identified as the "Patriotic Citizens Forum and ADC representatives from 19 Northern states."

Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of Rivers state, held the meeting amid the debate on social media about who should become the presidential candidate of the ADC between Peter Obi, who recently joined the party officially and the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who started the coalition movement.

Recall that Atiku, Obi and Amaechi have declared their interest in the ADC presidential ticket in their move to sack President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Amaechi, who was also an APC presidential aspirant ahead of the 2023 election, did not give further details of the meeting. However, it could not be unconnected to his presidential ambition in the 2027 general election.

Nigerians react as Amaechi makes political move

Some of his followers have, however, started reacting to the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Augustina Isioma Okoh asked the former minister a question:

"Hope you encouraged them to see to it that Peter Obi is given the presidential ticket while Atiku Abubakar is vice. Then, after 4 years, which expires the tenure of the South expires. Atiku can take the ticket with Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi as his vice if Wike never enters ADC by then (2031)."

Bill Moses expressed confidence in Amaechi's confidence:

"This is the only southerner who can give President Tinubu sleepless nights if ADC really want to pull an upset as APC did in 2015. CRA all the way."

Okey Odiari commended the move:

"Very commendable, power is taken and not given. You're consolidating for presidential primaries as a grassroots politician by reaching out, while someone is waiting for the ticket to be given to them freely."

Tonyemiete Ibaralanyo praised Amaechi:

"Rotimi Amaechi is one of the best political products. He possesses cognate experience in political and administrative skills or management. He had 8 year term in legislative business as speaker, 8 years in the governance of Rivers State, and 8yrs in the Federal Cabinet minister. Besides, these political traits of his make him more mature and stable in character discipline."

Umar Al-Faruq Haruna Adamu mentioned his expectation from the former minister:

"Hope you expressed your intention to contest the upcoming election as a formidable candidate from the South because you would be accepted by the Northerners to complete the 4 years of the South. We are open to campaigning for you, so don't propagate any Southern candidate that will waste our chances of defeating the APC administration."

Source: Legit.ng