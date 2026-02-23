Peter Obi’s team has reacted to reports of DSS or EFCC plans to file charges before the 2027 elections

His aide, who maintained Obi has no criminal record, dismissed speculation linking opposition figures to looming arrests

The team also warned of possible intimidation tactics and alleged early moves to influence the 2027 electoral process

The team of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has denied claims that security or anti-corruption agencies are planning sudden charges against him before the 2027 elections.

Obi’s camp reacts to rumours of probe before 2027 elections. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, Obi’s former campaign spokesman and Obidient Movement coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, said there is no reason for fear.

According to him, the former Anambra state governor has no criminal record and has never been indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Department of State Services (DSS).

Tanko’s response followed reports suggesting that Obi and other opposition figures in the African Democratic Congress could face arrest, especially amid the troubles of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai. Names like Rauf Aregbesola and Rotimi Amaechi were also mentioned in the speculation.

Tanko insisted that Obi and his supporters would not be frightened.

Is Obi really 'clean as a whistle'?

He further described Obi as "clean as a whistle" and said the public and security agencies already know this.

He warned, however, that the government may try to pressure opposition voices through intimidation. According to him, the group is prepared and ready to respond if such actions occur, adding that any move against Obi would have to be answered before Nigerians.

When asked if the alleged pressure on opposition leaders is tied to the 2027 election, Tanko replied that it is "about the 2027 elections and nothing more."

He further claimed that attempts to influence the process have already begun, alleging that new laws and political tactics are being used to weaken democratic fairness.

He argued that true democrats would reject any effort to dominate the nation or act against the people’s interests.

Claims of security watch on Obi draw response from aide. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

ADC coalition debate ahead of 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri explained why politicians like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are aligning with ADC leaders.

Omokri, who linked the movement to dissatisfaction with governance, noted that opposition figures see the ADC platform as a strategic vehicle to consolidate forces and prevent one-party control of Nigeria’s political landscape.

He also referenced Nasir El-Rufai’s anti-corruption stance and EFCC scrutiny as factors shaping alliances,

Cubana Chiefpriest declares opposition to Peter Obi

Legit.ng also reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest confirmed he will openly work against Peter Obi in the 2027 election, despite having supported the former Labour Party candidate in 2023.

During an Instagram exchange, he dismissed concerns about past EFCC invitations, saying being summoned shows financial success. He also challenged critics questioning his loyalty to the South-East and defended his right to choose political alignments freely.

Reactions from social media were mixed, with some condemning his stance while others urged respect for personal choices.

Source: Legit.ng