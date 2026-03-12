Pastor Paul Enenche celebrated Bishop David O. Abioye’s 65th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram message praising his dedication to ministry

A popular Nigerian pastor, Dr Paul Enenche Idoko, has taken to social media to celebrate respected cleric David O. Abioye on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Bishop Abioye, a longtime leader in Living Faith Church Worldwide, turned 65 on Wednesday, March 11.

The bishop was officially retired from active pastoral duties in the church on October 18, 2024, after decades of service in the ministry.

Pastor Paul Enenche celebrates Bishop Abioye's birthday

To honour the milestone, Pastor Enenche shared a heartfelt birthday message on his Instagram page. He praised Bishop Abioye for his dedication to the Christian faith and his years of service to the gospel.

Alongside the message, the pastor shared a specially designed birthday flier in honour of the cleric, celebrating his life, ministry, and impact.

He said:

"Happy Birthday to God’s vessel Bishop David O. Abioye 🎉👏

Today, we celebrate a life of unwavering dedication to the Gospel and faithful service to God.

On this special day, we pray that the Lord renews your strength, enlarges your influence, and fills the coming years with even greater grace, impact, and divine encounters. May your path continue to shine brighter, and may the oil upon your life never run dry, in Jesus’ name!🎉👏

Happy Birthday, Sir. Your life and impact are deeply appreciated and celebrated.🎂❤️🎉"

See the Instagram post below:

His church also wrote on Twitter (X). The post reads:

"Happy 65th Birthday to a father, shepherd, and a remarkable servant of God — David Abioye.

Today we celebrate a life poured out in faithful service, unwavering devotion, and impactful leadership in the vineyard of the Lord. Your teachings, prayers, and dedication have raised generations, strengthened faith, and inspired countless lives across the world.

Your life remains a shining example of humility, discipline, and steadfast commitment to Christ. Through decades of ministry, you have shown us what it truly means to serve God with excellence and integrity.

As you mark 65 remarkable years of grace, we pray that the Lord continues to strengthen you, enlarge your influence, and crown your years with greater glory.

“The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree: he shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon.” — Psalm 92:12

Happy Birthday, Daddy.

Your impact is eternal, and your legacy continues to shine."

See the X post below:

Reactions to pastor's message to Bishop Abioye

Some of the comments are below.

happinessolagold said:

"Happiest Birthday Daddy 🎂🎀🎊🎈🎉🎗️🥳 Age Gracefully."

iykadonis wrote:

"Happy Special birthday Daddy."

preciouschibu7 stated:

"Happy birthday pastor Sir Congratulations Sir."

divine2997 commented:

"Happy birthday sir, many more years of uncommon exploits in Jesus name."

Bishop Aremu sends message to Bishop Abioye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Thomas Aremu, a retired vice president of Winners Chapel, sent a powerful message to Bishop David Abioye on his birthday.

In a Facebook post, Bishop Aremu hailed Bishop Abioye's dedication, humility, and passion for God's work, describing them as inspiring

