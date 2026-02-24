Opposition leader Peter Obi has condemned the gunmen attack in Benin City, Edo State, raising strong concerns

The attack targeted former APC national chairman John Odigie-Oyegun's residence with visible damage

Former Governor Obi warned that democracy is at risk following the alleged violent incident in Edo, a state governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Benin City, Edo State - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has condemned the alleged gunmen attack in Benin City, Edo State.

As reported by Vanguard on Tuesday, February 24, Obi lamented that the incident underscores growing concerns about the health of Nigeria’s democracy.

Peter Obi speaks after attack

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain and presidential hopeful spoke in a now-viral video following the attack. Gunmen reportedly opened fire at the residence of former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman John Odigie-Oyegun, riddling the gate and several vehicles with bullets.

Obi said in the footage while pointing to the bullet-riddled gate:

“This is where our democracy has reached. A former governor, and you can see what happened in front of his house, where hoodlums came shooting.

“I assure you this cannot continue; we have a country, and we are a part of it. We cannot have terrorism and have officials in government terrorising the citizens.”

A viral video from the scene showed visible bullet holes on the estate gate and damaged vehicles, indicating the intensity of the attack.

The X video of Obi speaking can be watched below:

Legit.ng reports that the purported attack comes seven months after Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo warned Obi not to enter the state again without prior security clearance.

In July 2025, Okpebholo stated that the visit of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) to the state at the time coincided with the killing of three people.

The governor, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accused Obi of contributing to a resurgence of violence in the state.

Okpebholo warned that the state government would not tolerate such alleged violence linked to political activities.

Eno Ikodem, the spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, could not be reached immediately by Legit.ng for comments on the alleged attack on ADC members.

Olumide Akpata dumps LP for ADC

Meanwhile, Olumide Akpata, the LP candidate in the 2024 Edo governorship election, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, formally dumped the party, pitching his tent with the ADC.

Akpata was officially received by the party’s national and state leaders, including Obi; former APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; ex-Edo governor, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor; former Senate chief whip, Roland Owie; Murphy Omoruyi, the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha constituency at the House of Representatives, among others.

Akpata, who received his party membership card from state chairman Kennedy Odion, said he decided to join the ADC following Obi’s entry into the party on December 31, 2025, emphasising that his goal was to contribute meaningfully. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception, thanking the ADC for their belief in a new Nigeria and acknowledging the Obidient Movement for their unwavering support.

