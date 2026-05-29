Arsenal will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, May 30

Brazil legend Cafu has delivered a bold prediction as the Gunners aim for their first-ever title and PSG, their second consecutive title

Paris Saint-Germain recorded an emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in last season's UCL final in Munich

Brazil legend has tipped Arsenal to secure victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30.

The Gunners arrive at the final after lifting their first Premier League title in 22 years, while PSG secured the Ligue 1 and is aiming to retain the European title.

Arsenal triumphed over Atletico Madrid in the first semifinal by 2-1 on aggregate, while Paris Saint-Germain fought hard, beating Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate.

Brazil Legend Cafu tips Arsenal to win the UEFA Champions League this season over Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

CAF backs Arsenal for UCL glory

AC Milan legend Cafu said Paris Saint-Germain have to fear the current form of Premier League giants, Arsenal.

According to The Mirror, the Brazilian labelled the Gunners as a dangerous team capable of scoring from set pieces.

The 55-year-old said Arsenal knows how to attack and defend, adding that the Gunners have not conceded too many goals in the UCL. He said:

"What Arsenal has to fear is Paris Saint-Germain, without a doubt. What PSG has to fear is Arsenal as a whole.

"Arsenal today is a team that plays compactly, a team that exploits counter-attacks very well, a team that knows how to both attack and defend, and not to mention that Arsenal's set pieces are a total danger in the opponent's area.

“They are a really dangerous team. They are a team that knows how to play from set-pieces. They’ve had a fantastic competition and didn’t concede too many goals. That’s why I’m sure it’s going to be a really big final.”

Cafu identifies outstanding Arsenal player

Former AS Roma star Cafu has hailed the performance of Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against PSG.

Cafu explained that the Brazilian causes problems in the opponent's penalty area. He said via Sportskeeda:

Brazil legend Cafu labels Gabriel Magalhaes as Arsenal's secret weapon ahead of UEFA Champions League final against PSG. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

"The technical qualities of Gabriel are undeniable, which is why he's been called up for the Brazil national team. He could be one of the first names on the team sheet at the World Cup.

"What makes him stand out is that he has as many qualities defending his own box as causing problems in the opponent's penalty area, which makes him a very dangerous player."

Kanu backs Arsenal to beat PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwankwo Kanu has backed Arsenal to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, insisting the North London side now possess the mentality and belief required to conquer Europe.

The Nigerian football icon shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated showdown against the defending European champions, with Arsenal hoping to complete a historic season under manager Mikel Arteta.

Source: Legit.ng