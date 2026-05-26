PDP welcomes court ruling affirming Goodluck Jonathan's eligibility for the 2027 presidential election

PDP condemns legal challenge against Jonathan as an unnecessary distraction undermining democracy

Court ruling clears the way for Jonathan's participation in the upcoming PDP presidential primary

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the Federal High Court judgement affirming that former President Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to contest the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP described the ruling as consistent with both the law and democratic principles.

PDP Breaks Silence as Court Delivers Judgement on Jonathan's Eligibility To Contests 2027 Election

Source: Twitter

PDP: “Judgement aligns with law and common sense”

The opposition party said the court’s decision confirmed that laws should not be applied retroactively against individuals.

According to the statement, the judgement validated Jonathan’s constitutional right to seek elective office despite previously taking the presidential oath twice.

“This judgment is clearly in alignment with the law and common sense, as laws cannot have a retroactive or retrospective effect,” the PDP stated.

PDP condemns suit against former president

The PDP criticised the legal challenge filed against Jonathan, describing it as unnecessary and an abuse of court processes.

The party also welcomed the punitive cost imposed on the plaintiff, saying it would discourage what it called politically motivated distractions aimed at undermining democracy.

“The suit, which, for all intents and purposes, was vexatious and a gross abuse of court processes, was a very unnecessary distraction that ought not to have been instituted in the first instance,” the statement added.

PDP says pathway now clear for Jonathan

The party further noted that the ruling, combined with the screening waiver earlier granted to Jonathan, had now cleared the way for his possible participation in the PDP presidential primary scheduled for May 28, 2026.

According to the PDP, the latest development has strengthened momentum around what it described as Jonathan’s “presidential rescue mission”.

“This development, coupled with the screening waiver that our party had granted President Goodluck Jonathan, has made the pathway for his presidential rescue mission totally unfettered,” the statement said.

The ruling has intensified political attention on the PDP’s forthcoming presidential primary, where Jonathan is expected to remain a major figure amid growing speculation over his potential return to active politics ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi reacts to GEJ's move to contest in 2027

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has dismissed speculation that former President Goodluck Jonathan could pose a threat to his presidential ambition.

Obi said he was unconcerned about who might contest against him in the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng