Reno Omokri has linked Peter Obi's wealth to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic management

Obi's bank revenue reportedly soared from N337.1 billion to N748.7 billion in two years

Tinubu's administration saw a significant gross domestic product (GDP) increase despite inheriting a substantial debt

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former special assistant on new media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has asserted that "even Peter Obi's bank is a testament to how well President Bola Tinubu is running the Nigerian economy."

In a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, February 17, titled 'How President Tinubu Made Peter Obi a Very Wealthy Man', Omokri said Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, "owes much of his wealth" to President Tinubu.

Omokri: Tinubu enriched Peter Obi

Omokri wrote on X:

"Yesterday (Monday, February 16), in a podcast, Peter Obi was boasting about his wealth. Yes, Mr Obi is rich. But what he did not tell Nigerians during that broadcast is that he owes much of his wealth to President Bola Tinubu. And I will prove it to you. In 2022, before President Tinubu was elected, Peter Obi's bank earned ₦337.1 billion for the whole year. But in just the first six months of 2025, that same bank earned ₦748.7 billion. Not the whole year. Just the first six months of 2025. They are expected to earn ₦1.5 trillion by the time their full-year 2025 earnings are released. This is even as the total market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange stood at ₦27.915 trillion on December 30, 2022. Today, it is ₦122 trillion. Almost five times what it was before President Tinubu was elected."

Omokri, a staunch critic of Obi, continued:

"Additionally, in just two years, President Tinubu added $67 billion to Nigeria's GDP, moving us from a ₦269.29 trillion economy on May 29, 2023, when he became President, to ₦372.8 trillion today. Do not forget that President Tinubu inherited a huge debt burden of $113 billion, and has reduced it to $97 billion, which may be why The Economist Magazine reported last month that Nigeria's "golden years" are likely to return due to President Tinubu's reforms, and the IMF listed Nigeria as the sixth-largest contributor to the rise in global GDP in 2025, a fact celebrated by Elon Musk, the world's richest man."

The former presidential aide concluded:

"So, you can see that even Peter Obi's bank is a testament to how well President Bola Tinubu is running the Nigerian economy. That's why he is smiling and showing his full 32 in this photo. Asiwaju has done him well! Both Nigeria and Obi could not have made such monies if Obi was President. So, next time he posts on social media, de-marketing Nigeria and badmouthing the President, remind him that his personal wealth has increased by a factor of five due to what the International Monetary Fund described as the economic efficiency of the Tinubu administration."

