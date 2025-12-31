President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 election have faced a major threat following the defection of Peter Obi from the Labour Party to the ADC

The ADC, which is the coalition party, had another political boost with the defection, creating a defining moment for the opposition ahead of the general elections in 2027

However, the defection of Obi to the coalition movement, which was started by ex-VP Atiku Abubakar, could mean that the ADC could risk six major things, which have been explained

Nigeria's political scene on the last day of 2025 experienced a major shake-up as Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, officially dumped the party and joined the coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Wednesday, December 31.

Obi's defection was long expected because of his long-time silence on the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party and his presence during the unveiling of the ADC by the coalition movement, which was started by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Peter Obi finally joins ADC

Source: Twitter

The coalition is seeking to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election. It comprises other opposition leaders, who include Atiku, Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, who have all declared their interest in contesting in the 2027 presidential election.

However, the coalition risked about five things with the official defection of Obi from the Labour Party to the ADC. Below is the list of things:

Atiku–Obi struggle for the presidential ticket

One of the challenges the ADC may face ahead of the 2027 election is the conflicting presidential ambitions of Atiku and Obi, which means that the two political gladiators may struggle for the coalition presidential ticket.

If Atiku loses the party's ticket, it could mean losing strong financial and people's support for the ADC; the same goes for Peter Obi. This is due to the fact that they both control a large crowd at the party.

ADC may be overshadowed by Obi’s political brand

Another defect that Obi's defection could cost the coalition is his political brand, which could overshadow the ADC. Obio controls a movement called the Obidient, a kind of supporters whose majority are youths.

Thus, rather than people talking about the party and its objective ahead of the 2027 elections, the discussion may be around Peter Obi and his presidential ambition.

Intensifying internal power struggles

Like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others, the ADC may have an intensified power struggle among its bigwigs, considering the fact that many of them are seeking political relevance.

Many of the party leaders lost in the 2023 election, including Obi, Atiku and Amaechi and are out to seek the right platform to bounce back into the ruling party position.

Managing expectations of the Obidient Movement

One of the major challenges that may confront the coalition is the expectation of the Obidient Movement, which is for Peter Obi to be the party's flagbearer.

Obi accepting the vice presidential candidate in the 2027 election may split the movement, as many of them yearn for his presidency and nothing else.

Peter Obi finally dumps Labour Party

Source: Twitter

Risk of northern political pushback

One strong constraint the ADC may face in the 2027 election, should Obi emerge as its presidential candidate, is the chances of being rejected by the northern bloc.

This is due to the fact that the presidential hopeful had yet to be considered as a nationalist in Nigerian politics. He has consistently been accused of selective criticism and did not hide his preference for the southeast.

