Benin, Edo State - Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has remained firm in his stance regarding Peter Obi's visit to the South-South region, sparking intense debate and criticism.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Okpebholo made the remarks during the launch of the revamped Edo Line transport company in Benin on Tuesday, July 22.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has stood firm on his stance regarding Peter Obi's visit to the South-south region, sparking intense debate and criticism. Photo credit - @m_akpakomiza @PeterObi

Edo state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, had earlier issued a stern warning to former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he must obtain security clearance before entering the state, which has sparked intense debate across several media outlets, while some praise the governor's statement, others knock him.

Obi had visited Benin, the state capital, on Monday, July 7, where he donated N15 million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences to support ongoing projects.

Okpebholo condemns Obi’s visit amid violence resurgence

Speaking on Friday, July 18, while receiving Marcus Onobun, the last remaining opposition federal lawmaker in Edo, into the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Okpebholo criticised Obi’s visit.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” Okpebholo said.

He added, “His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state, and this will not be tolerated.”

Governor Okpebholo defends his statement

During his address on Tuesday, July 22, Governor Okpebholo stood by his decision to warn Peter Obi, expressing no remorse for his actions.

Governor Okpebholo justified his stance, clarifying that his directive to Peter Obi was merely advisory and shouldn't be misconstrued as a threat.

“I am not supposed to talk much due to the rain. Even when they said I couldn’t talk, but just one sentence, everyone was crying.”

“What I said was simply advice, don’t come to Edo without telling me," he stated

“My job is not only to work for Edo people, but my job is to save the lives of Edo citizens and visitors coming into Edo.

“If telling him (Peter Obi) to notify me of his coming as the chief security officer of the state is a crime, so be it,” he said.

“I have no regrets about what I have said, and I repeat it: before you come into Edo State, notify me. It is not a threat.” Okpebholo concluded

APC defends Gov Okpebholo's warning to Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, on Saturday, backed the statement of Governor Monday Okpebholo, warning Peter Obi not to come into the state without security clearance.

The party's state chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, asserted this on Saturday, following the unveiling of Joseph Ikpea and Omosede Igbinedion as candidates for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency, respectively.

