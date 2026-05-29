APC youth leaders in the south-south region have partnered with the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Akwa Ibom to strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections

During a meeting in Uyo, party leaders pledged support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and called for increased youth participation in politics

Speakers at the event also praised Governor Umo Eno and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for supporting development and youth-focused initiatives in the region

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the south-south region on Thursday, May 28, pledged to work with the Akwa Ibom chapter of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commitment was made during a meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, where APC youth leaders from across the region met with the state coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Obong Prince Ikim.

APC South-South Youth Leader Prince Avwomakpotor Koyoyo Uhrorho speaks during the strategic meeting with Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: APC group

Source: UGC

The meeting focused on collaboration among youth leaders, mobilisation strategies and support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the next general elections.

Speaking during the visit, Yorubasouth-south youth Leader, Prince Avwomakpotor Koyoyo Uhrorho, said the regional youth leadership identified Ikim as one of the political figures capable of driving youth engagement and grassroots mobilisation in the region.

“We are here because we found you worthy as one of the leaders in this region that we need to work with. We need leaders with credibility, capacity, and strong grassroots acceptance who can engage young people and help deliver victory for our party,” Uhrorho said.

He said the APC youth wing had begun consultations across the south-south to strengthen support structures for Tinubu and the party ahead of 2027.

APC youth wing stresses engagement over intimidation

Uhrorho said modern political campaigns require stronger communication and constructive engagement with young people rather than violence or intimidation.

He also expressed concern over the role of misinformation on social media, saying it had shaped public perception of government policies.

According to him, the APC youth leadership intends to partner with political mobilisers across the region to communicate government reforms and policies directly to local communities.

He commended Ikim for his role in political mobilisation and public service, saying his leadership qualities justified his appointment as coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Akwa Ibom State.

Renewed Hope coordinator highlights Tinubu's reforms

Responding, Ikim thanked the visiting youth leaders and described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a policy direction that he said was already producing results across the country.

He cited reforms in infrastructure, education financing, power supply, revenue generation and food security under Tinubu’s administration.

Ikim specifically highlighted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, describing it as a major infrastructure initiative expected to boost economic activities in southern Nigeria.

“Today, Nigerians can clearly see that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a slogan but a working vision. As youth leaders and ambassadors of this movement, we carry the responsibility of ensuring that the achievements and reforms of government are properly communicated to the grassroots,” he said.

He urged young political leaders in the south-south to remain united and focused on civic participation and national development.

Governor Umo Eno, Akpabio praised

Ikim also commended Senate President Godswill Akpabio, governors in the south-south, ministers and lawmakers for supporting the administration’s programmes in the region.

He praised Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno for what he described as inclusive leadership under the ARISE Agenda, particularly in infrastructure, youth empowerment, agriculture and rural development.

The meeting also featured the introduction of coordinators and stakeholders of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Akwa Ibom, including Commissioner for Housing Henry Archibong and Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation Ubuo Effiong Ubuo.

In a vote of thanks, Archibong commended the APC youth leadership for engaging stakeholders in Akwa Ibom and called for continued youth participation in governance and political development.

The youth leaders and stakeholders across the south-south expressed commitments to deepen collaboration and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC youth leaders and Renewed Hope Ambassadors coordinators pose after their strategic meeting on grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections in Uyo. Photo credit: APC group

Source: UGC

K1 sends message to Yorubas in song about Tinubu’s re-election

In another report, popular Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, caused a buzz on social media with his message urging the Yoruba to rally behind President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

KWAM 1, in a new video shared by Goldmyne on Friday, May 29, 2026, advised Yoruba people to unite in support of Tinubu's re-election bid.

"The leadership is in our hands currently. We are supposed to stand behind him; it is our right," the Fuji singer said as he sang in Yoruba during a stage performance in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng