WhatsApp launches Football Central 2026 hub for live updates and team news ahead of the World Cup

New features improve channel visibility and engagement for football fans on WhatsApp

Meta partners with Arsenal to enhance football fan engagement via WhatsApp Channels

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp is set to deepen its connection with football fans worldwide with the rollout of a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 hub, designed to deliver live match updates, team news and tournament coverage directly through its Channels feature.

The new Football Central 2026 hub will serve as a one-stop destination for fans looking to stay informed throughout the biggest football tournament in history, helping users discover official channels, follow national teams and receive real-time updates as the action unfolds.

New FIFA World Cup hub to bring live updates and fixtures to fans. Credit: Leonardo Fernandez / Stringer/WABetaInfo

Source: Getty Images

New Hub designed for World Cup fans

The FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is already generating significant global excitement.

As anticipation builds, WhatsApp is positioning itself as a key platform for football engagement.

Users have begun spotting a new banner within the Updates tab that encourages them to follow football-related channels and stay connected to tournament coverage.

By tapping the banner, users are directed to the Football Central 2026 hub, where they can access curated content from teams, media organisations, and football communities.

The hub is also integrated into WhatsApp’s channel directory, allowing users to browse and discover football-focused channels at any time.

WhatsApp expands channel features

The launch comes shortly after WhatsApp introduced Channel Status, a feature that enables channel administrators to share temporary updates that disappear after 24 hours.

Similar to traditional WhatsApp Status updates, Channel Status allows admins to post photos, videos, text messages and voice notes without cluttering their main channels with short-lived content.

Followers can view these updates directly from the Updates tab, making it easier to keep track of breaking news, announcements and other timely information from their favourite creators and organisations.

Better discovery for channels

Beyond the football hub, WhatsApp is working on additional tools aimed at improving channel visibility and audience growth.

According to WABetaInfo, the company says these enhancements will make it easier for users to find relevant channels while helping creators and organisations attract new followers.

Improved discovery features are expected to boost engagement and ensure users receive content that matches their interests.

Meta strengthens football connections

WhatsApp’s growing focus on football follows Meta’s recent global partnership with Arsenal Football Club.

The partnership aims to strengthen fan engagement and expand the club’s digital reach through platforms such as WhatsApp Channels.

Arsenal already uses WhatsApp Channels to share exclusive updates and content with supporters, highlighting the platform’s increasing role in sports communication.

Rollout begins on iOS and Android

The Football Central 2026 hub is currently available to users running the latest versions of WhatsApp on both iOS and Android devices.

Meta says the feature will continue rolling out to more users worldwide over the coming days, ensuring football fans can stay connected throughout the tournament.

WhatsApp users to enjoy live FIFA World Cup updates on WhatsApp Channels. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

With the World Cup approaching, WhatsApp is betting that real-time updates, official team content and easier channel discovery will make it a go-to destination for football fans around the globe.

Exciting deal for DStv Subscribers Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice Group has announced that all 104 matches of the expanded FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on SuperSport platforms across English and Portuguese-speaking African countries.

The pay-TV company, in a statement released on its website recently, said the matches would be available to subscribers on DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream from June 11 to July 19, 2026, on Supersport channels.

The competition is expected to take place across Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Source: Legit.ng