Dr Esther Nkem Okereke announced as NRM presidential candidate for the 2027 election

NRM frames 2027 election as a critical opportunity for national renewal and reform

Okereke's campaign will prioritize security, economic revival, and youth empowerment

FCT, Abuja - The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has officially announced Dr Esther Nkem Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, positioning her as one of the contenders expected to face President Bola Tinubu, Labour Party’s Peter Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested race.

The announcement was made during the party’s presidential primary convention held in Abuja on Friday, May 29, where delegates gathered to finalise preparations for the 2027 electoral cycle.

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NRM frames 2027 as “National Rescue Mission”

In his address at the convention, NRM National Chairman, Prince Dr Chinedu Obi, described the event as more than a party exercise, saying it represented a broader mission to rebuild the country.

He said:

“The time to rescue Nigeria is now. This convention is not merely a political event; it is a solemn national responsibility. It is a declaration that Nigeria can work again.”

He added that the party’s goal was to reposition governance around accountability, justice and national renewal, insisting that the 2027 election would be a defining moment for the country.

NRM rejects narrative of national decline

The NRM leadership used the platform to argue that Nigeria’s challenges were not due to lack of resources but leadership failure and weak institutions.

Dr Obi said the party rejected long-standing descriptions of Nigeria as the “poverty capital of the world”, insisting such labels must be challenged through governance reform and structural change.

He stated:

“We reject the idea that poverty is our destiny. We reject the notion that insecurity is inevitable. We reject the belief that Nigeria cannot work.”

Okereke emerges after screening process

According to the party, Dr Esther Nkem Okereke emerged as the sole cleared aspirant following a screening exercise conducted in line with party rules and guidelines.

Dr Obi announced her candidature, saying her emergence reflected internal discipline and adherence to due process within the party.

He said:

“After a rigorous screening process conducted in accordance with the constitution and guidelines of our party, one aspirant successfully satisfied all prescribed requirements. It therefore gives me great pleasure to formally congratulate Dr Esther Nkem Okereke.”

Candidate vows reform agenda ahead of 2027

Although the announcement was largely procedural, the party reiterated that its 2027 campaign would focus on security, economic revival, education reform and institutional strengthening.

The NRM leadership said its blueprint for governance would prioritise technology-driven security reforms, job creation, healthcare expansion and youth empowerment.

Dr Obi added:

“Together, we shall rescue Nigeria. Together, we shall rebuild Nigeria. Together, we shall restore hope.”

Okereke accepts nomination as “sacred assignment”

In her acceptance speech titled “The Dawn of the Nigerian Rescue Mission,” Dr Okereke described her nomination as a call to service rather than personal ambition.

She said:

“Today, with deep humility, a profound sense of duty, and unwavering faith in the destiny of our beloved nation, I stand before you to formally accept this nomination as the Presidential Candidate and standard bearer of the National Rescue Movement.”

She added:

“I accept this nomination not for personal glory. I accept it as a sacred assignment. I accept it as a call to service.”

Candidate paints stark picture of national challenges

Dr Okereke used her address to highlight Nigeria’s socio-economic difficulties, describing the situation as one of widespread hardship affecting millions of citizens.

She said:

“Our nation is bleeding. Millions of our people are trapped in pain, poverty, fear, and uncertainty.”

She further stated:

“Parents struggle to feed their children despite working tirelessly. Graduates roam the streets without jobs. Farmers cannot go to their farms because of insecurity.”

According to her, Nigeria’s challenges stemmed from leadership failure and systemic weaknesses rather than lack of potential.

Source: Legit.ng