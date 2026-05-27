Former Minister Saleh Mamman begins a 75-year prison term following a court ruling

Justice Omotosho ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to transfer Mamman to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kuje

Mamman fled to Kaduna after his sentencing, with claims of ill health cited as his excuse

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been ordered to hand over the former Minister for Power, Saleh Mamman, to the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja, for the commencement of his 75-year prison term.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, issued the order on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Prosecution counsel and Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPP, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, stated that the Consequential Order dated 25th May, 2026, was for an order of the court for the forfeiture of the properties.

This was contained in a statement issued and shared via the EFCC X handle @officialEFCC on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The EFCC said Justice Omotosho, during the proceedings, learned from one Shamsudeen Mohammed that Mamman was in Abuja within the period of his conviction and sentencing and fled to Kaduna State through a taxi, only two days after his sentencing.

“My name is Shamsudeen Mohammed. He is my relative. He was sick, and I was helping him to take his traditional medicine. He was brought by a taxi from Abuja to Kaduna.”

Mohammed claimed that he did not know who owned the apartment where Mamman was hiding in Rigasa, Kaduna.

“I don’t know the owner of the apartment where he was staying. It was a rented one.”

Mamman, on his part, stated that he stayed away from the court proceedings because he was battling ill health. Justice Omotosho did a recap of his May 7 judgement in Mamman’s hearing.

Nigerians react as EFCC transfers ex-minister to prison

@AdeyemiVic63570

Please, will the recovered funds now be properly channeled to the power projects, that is, the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric projects. The communities and our children unborn need it more than him in a justice correction facility. Justice should be served completely.

@OluOlofin1

Why is Nigeria still going to waste money in feeding and housing a convicted Treasury looter?. Every Treasury looter should be deleted at their village market on a market day.

@ogbuefilaw

Lesson for all those in power today. It is transient.

EFCC arrests convicted Buhari’s former minister

Recall that Mamman was arrested by EFCC operatives for financial misappropriation.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, confirmed that Mamman's arrest occurred in Kaduna at 3:30 am.

Olukoyede said the investigation into the house where Mamman was detained is currently ongoing.

How EFCC arrested ex-minister Mamman with handcuffs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mamman was arrested and handcuffed by the EFCC after conviction on 12 counts of corruption.

Mamman, who served as Nigeria's minister of power from August 2019 to September 2021, plans to run for Taraba state governor amid his 75-year prison sentence.

EFCC said Mamman had been reportedly shielded ‌while ⁠on the run, adding that two other suspects were arrested for harbouring him.

Source: Legit.ng