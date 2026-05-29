Another emotional video from Afrobeats star Davido's late friend Tiny's funeral has surfaced online

The highlight was the DMW label owner's reaction to the moment his friend's casket was lowered into the grave

His moving response in the video captured attention as many shared concerns about the singer and his crew

A video showing music star David Adeleke Davido's reaction to the moment his friend Denis Ukonho, better known as Ego or Tiny's casket, was being lowered into the grave is circulating on social media.

Recall that Davido gave an emotional tribute to his late friend during his funeral service on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Reactions as Davido and his crew join late friend Tiny's family at his graveside. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Shortly after his speech, another video emerged on social media showing Davido, alongside his crew, joining Tiny's family and other mourners in a somber mood at his graveside.

The highlight was a clip that captured the singer, who appeared to be too emotional to watch, as the coffin was lowered into the grave.

Legit.ng reported that Davido lost his friend Tiny in March after he suffered a heart attack.

Speaking about the deceased, the DMW label boss stated that it was not easy when someone like Tiny passed away, adding that his absence would be deeply felt because of the kind of personality he had.

According to Davido, Tiny was full of energy and presence. He also said he never thought he would speak about Tiny in the past tense.

Davido spotted with late Tiny's family and mourners at his graveside. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

“I won’t lie, it is not easy when someone like Tiny leaves. His absence is heavy; it doesn’t feel real. A man of so much energy, so much presence. The silence is heavy. He is not someone I ever thought I would be speaking about in the past tense," he said.

The video of Davido at Tiny's graveside is below:

Comments about Davido's reaction at Tiny's graveside

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read the comments below:

thisadewale commented:

"Like ii de think say this year go different o maybe he’s not going to lose anymore close friends another one again."

heretodis commented:

"I hope i genuinely don’t sound insensitive saying this but he’s always mourning i really hope he’s okay."

ikenna86115846 said:

"Rest in peace, Tiny. May your beautiful soul rest in peace. Amen."

Steadson1 commented:

"Davido has really lost alot of friends and family. Feel sorry for him."

Cjambrose_ said:

"Drone for burial keh Asin una go seat down later rewatch am nawa oh.."

Anupvibes commented:

"Losing a true friend leaves a pain words can’t explain."

Davido's uncompleted structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng also reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng