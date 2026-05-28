A Pan-African policy group and a media platform will host a virtual international conference on followership and accountability on May 29, as Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections

The event will examine the role of voters, communities and institutions in shaping leadership outcomes amid growing concerns over insecurity and the cost of living

Scholars, politicians and civic leaders are expected to discuss issues ranging from political accountability to the cultural and ethical dimensions of followership

Abuja, FCT - As Nigeria inches closer to the 2027 general elections, a Pan-African policy group and a media platform are set to host an international conference examining the role of citizens and institutions in shaping political accountability, shifting attention from political leaders to the people who elect and sustain them.

The conference, organised by the Pan-African Strategic and Policy Research Group and Empowered Newswire, is scheduled to be held virtually on Friday, May 29, under the theme, “The Demand Side of Accountability”.

2027 Elections: Scholars, Civic Leaders to Examine Citizens’ Role at Virtual Conference

Source: Twitter

Focus on followership ahead of 2027 elections

The group said the event would focus on “followership studies”, a field that examines the influence of voters, communities and institutions in governance and leadership outcomes.

The conference comes at a time when political activities linked to the 2027 elections are gathering momentum, even as many Nigerians continue to express concerns over insecurity and the rising cost of living.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 28, the organisers argued that leadership outcomes are shaped not only by elected officials but also by citizens who support, elect or tolerate them.

“This is therefore not another leadership conference; it is a direct interrogation of the voters, communities, and institutions whose decisions at the ballot box and beyond produce the same results every cycle,” the statement said.

The conference is dedicated to the memory of the late Aminu Kano, whom the organisers described as a “champion of followership”.

Elections conference: Themes and speakers

Discussions at the conference will cover issues including the historical and cultural dimensions of followership, ethics and power relations, and the role of followers in political, religious, traditional and business institutions.

Other sessions will examine the impact of technology, diversity and crisis situations on civic participation and accountability.

Among the speakers expected at the event are Aminu Gusau, Nimi Wariboko, Prince Charles Dickson, Abdussamad Dasuki and Bode Olugbore.

The event is scheduled to run from 10am to 5pm via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85104157650?pwd=4VapB0dadkxw8wUfbltp8KWM79JeU4.1. Organisers said participation is open to interested members of the public.

INEC announces number of corps members for 2027 election

In another report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that more than 1.4 million ad hoc personnel, largely made up of members of the National Youth Service Corps, will be deployed for the 2027 general election.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, during a strategic courtesy visit to the headquarters of the NYSC in Abuja.

The INEC delegation, which included National Commissioners, directors and senior officials, was received by the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, and members of the scheme’s management team at the Yakubu Gowon House.

Source: Legit.ng