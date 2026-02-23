Obidient Movement claims AMAC election results were influenced by violence and manipulation

National Coordinator Dr. Tanko Yunusa demands immediate investigation into the electoral conduct

Allegations of harassment and intimidation disrupted the election process, resulting in a deadly incident

FCT, Abuja — The Obidient Movement alleged that the victory declared for the All Progressives Congress (APC) was marred by violence, intimidation, and manipulation during Saturday’s Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election.

The movement rejected the outcome of the AMAC election result.

The group called for an immediate investigation into the conduct of the poll.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, insisted that the announced results did not reflect the will of the electorate.

As reported by Vanguard, Yunusa stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, February 23, 2026.

According to the group, the situation turned deadly at the Gwagwa polling unit, where

Yunusa said one of its agents, Musa Abubakar, at the Gwagwa polling unit, was allegedly killed while resisting an attempt by hoodlums to seize ballot boxes.

He added that fear forced many to abandon their posts after the killing.

The group said the incident created panic among the African Democratic Congress (ADC) representatives across several polling areas.

Yunusa alleged that agents were harassed, threatened, and intimidated in a deliberate attempt to silence them.

He explained that the movement initially avoided raising widespread alarm to prevent further panic among agents still on duty.

The group said the ADC candidate in AMAC, Dr. Moses Paul and his team had visited the bereaved family to show solidarity and support.

“This is no longer about one election. This is a fight for the soul of our nation.”

The group also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of restructuring polling units without adequate public notice.

The movement said restructuring polling units made it difficult for voters to locate their voting centres.

Recall that Christopher Maikalangu won the AMAC chairmanship election with 40,295 votes, as the APC retained leadership.

APC triumphed over Peter Obi’s ally, Moses Paul, and other contenders in a closely watched political contest in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng gathered that the total valid votes reached 62,861, with more than 10 political parties contesting for the AMAC chairmanship.

