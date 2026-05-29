Benjamin Kalu has addressed the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections

Speaking at an event, he explained how stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) can achieve Tinubu's second term in office

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives also sent a message to aspirants who lost the recently concluded APC primaries

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will be re-elected in 2027.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain spoke at a strategic stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Benjamin Kalu speaks on the 2027 elections and President Bola Tinubu's chances.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's re-election: Kalu challenges APC members

Tinubu will battle Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and others to secure re-election in 2027.

Legit.ng previously reported that Tinubu clinched the APC's presidential ticket ahead of next year's polls.

Addressing the forthcoming general elections in the country, Kalu, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 29, 2026, called on all stakeholders in the party, particularly in Abia state, to prove themselves at the polls.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is coming back for second term, by Gods Grace. The President is expecting a lot from Abia State. Are we going to fail Mr. President? We will not," he said.

“Whether you like it or not, in the coming election, we must prove ourselves. We must make a statement. You cannot make that statement with double-mindedness."

2027: Kalu encourages those who lost primaries

Also speaking at the event, Kalu urged aspirants who failed to secure the APC ticket during the party's recent primaries in Abia state not to give up.

He maintained that the aspirants' participation in the party primaries was not in vain and described them as critical stakeholders whose sacrifices remain “priceless” to the party’s future.

Benjamin Kalu sends a message to APC stakeholders on working towards President Bola Tinubu's victory in 2027.

Source: Original

The deputy Speaker also dismissed narratives in some quarters that aspirants who didn’t clinch tickets had failed and enjoined the aspirants to look beyond their immediate ambitions.

“What you have done is labours of love. Faint not. Do not be weary because there is a harvest season. But this is only going to happen to those who are truthful", Kalu added.

“You might be looking for House of Assembly, House of Representatives or the Senate. A very good ambition but the recognition that the party had put in place might catapult you beyond your dreams if you are consistent. It is not political talk."

Kalu's message followed an earlier statement issued by the Abia state chapter of the APC to aspirants who were unsuccessful during the party’s primary elections.

In a statement signed by Uche Aguoru, the party's publicity secretary in Abia, the party acknowledged the sacrifices made by all aspirants who participated in the primaries.

Abia 2027: APC governorship, senate, reps candidates emerge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the party unveiled its governorship, Senate, and House of Representatives candidates for the 2027 elections in Abia state.

Eric Opah emerged as the governorship candidate of the party after polling a total of 125,977 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, who scored 5,905 votes.

Source: Legit.ng