Former Osun governor Aregbesola warned that defecting governors could not guarantee electoral victory for the APC in 2027

Aregbesola cited results from the South West and South East to argue that voters, not governors, decide elections

He urged the government to ensure free and fair polls to test the impact of political defections

Former Osun State Governor and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against relying on defecting governors as a strategy for winning the 2027 presidential election.

Aregbesola said electoral victories are determined by voters, not by the number of sitting governors in a party, stressing that recent election outcomes do not support the belief that governors can automatically deliver votes.

He spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the public launch of The Loyalist, a memoir by Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary.

His comments came amid a wave of defections to the APC, including Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and several governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governors who have crossed over to the ruling party include Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau.

Beyond governors, several lawmakers, former governors, ex-ministers and other political heavyweights have also defected to the APC in recent months, fueling debate over the country’s political balance.

While APC leaders have dismissed concerns about a drift toward a one-party state, Aregbesola said recent electoral data showed that control of state governments does not always translate into votes at the polls.

2023 elections as examples

Aregbesola cited outcomes from the South West and South East in the 2023 elections, noting that despite APC dominance in most South West states, the party did not secure overwhelming victories.

He also referenced the party’s poor showing in the South East to support his argument.

The former governor, who left the APC for the ADC last year, urged the federal government and election authorities to focus on guaranteeing free, fair and credible elections in 2027.

He said:

“I still want to say something more. Something is going on that is worrisome, especially for those of us who are Democrats or aspire to be general Democrats. The fact that certain governors are defecting to the APC shows that our unity (ADC leaders) is weakened.

"I laugh because recent statistics in Nigeria, based on the last election, do not support this belief. In the past, to quit the government and the federal social, let them commit to a free and fair electoral process. We will then see if it is true.

According to him, only a transparent electoral process would truly determine whether defecting governors and political realignments would make any meaningful difference at the polls.

His words:

“The second point is a scenario where I want to use results from two zones—just two zones—to show that when a party controls a state, it may not necessarily translate to votes.

"I want to use the results from the Southwest and Southeast. In the Southwest, the APC controlled all but one state. Despite this, the party’s maximum performance in that election was 55%, with the other parties sharing the rest."

“The same applied in Lagos. The APC candidate lost his ward, local government, and state. So please, for goodness’ sake, where is it claimed that governors win elections against the people’s will? That is the Southwest.

“In the Southeast, the result is even more striking. The APC had only 5.8% of the total vote from that zone. I’ll stop at that. The results of these two zones clearly show that governors do not win elections—the people do."

"What we require from the government overseeing the election is a commitment to a free and fair process. So first, commit yourself to a free and fair election, and let us see what the result will be. That’s what we’re asking.”

