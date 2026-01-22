Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, condemned the continued unlawful detention of Nigerians, saying it violates human rights and erodes public trust in government

Speaking at the 23rd Annual Trust Dialogue, he called on the justice system to protect citizens rather than instil fear

The ex-Kaduna governor warned that the misuse of state power by security agencies weakens democratic institutions

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has criticised what he described as the growing culture of unlawful detention in Nigeria, warning that the practice undermines democracy and erodes public trust in government.

El-Rufai spoke on Thursday at the 23rd Annual Daily Trust Dialogue held at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja, where leaders, policymakers, and civil society actors gathered to discuss governance and national development.

Elrufa'i sends strong message to FG, criticises continued illegal detention of Nigerians. Photo credit: @elrufai/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He stressed that the justice system should serve to protect citizens rather than instil fear.

“The law should protect citizens, not terrify them like what is happening in Nigeria. Detention without enforcement must end,” El-Rufai said.

The former governor argued that the continued holding of individuals without due process violates fundamental human rights and contradicts the principles of the rule of law enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

He added that no society can thrive where security agencies operate outside legal boundaries, noting that the misuse of state power to intimidate or suppress citizens weakens democratic institutions and hinders national progress.

El-Rufai called on the Federal Government to ensure that the judiciary and security agencies operate transparently and respect citizens’ rights, warning that failure to do so risks further erosion of public trust in governance.

Fourth Republic has failed Nigerians – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has said Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has failed to deliver key democratic dividends to many citizens, particularly in the areas of education, rule of law and security.

The traditional ruler made the remarks on Thursday while speaking at the 23rd Annual Trust Dialogue held at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, says Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has failed to deliver key democratic dividends. Photo: Onyekachukwu Obi via DT

Source: UGC

Ladoja questioned the continued inability of governments at all levels to guarantee access to education for Nigerian children despite 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

“Government has not made education a guaranteed right. Today, many of our children are out of school. Should that be happening in Nigeria today? Can we not guarantee education for all our children?” he asked.

He warned that the situation poses serious dangers to Nigeria’s future, stressing that no society can achieve sustainable development while denying large numbers of children access to education.

El-Rufai hails FG’s action for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commended the federal government’s stance on banditry after the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd), reiterated that the government does not pay ransom to kidnappers.

El-Rufai, who had consistently opposed ransom payments during his time as governor, praised the defence minister for publicly affirming the policy.

E-Rufai was reacting to Musa’s recent remarks during an interview with BBC Hausa, where the minister dismissed claims that the government negotiates with bandits or pays ransom to secure the release of abducted victims.

Source: Legit.ng