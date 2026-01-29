Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed that the leadership of the party has given the go-ahead to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to fix the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Basiru, a former senator from Osun state, said that though the minister was not a member of the ruling party, he described him as "an avowed supporter of President Bola Tinubu".

Ajibola Basiru says FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has been told to fix the Rivers crisis Photo Credit: @DrSRJ

This is coming days after the APC national secretary had a public confrontation with Wike over the political leader of the party in Rivers. Wike, an immediate past governor of Rivers state, had been at loggerheads with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, over the political structure of the state, just months after the latter resumed office.

The development has led to three different moves by the state House of Assembly to impeach the governor, but President Tinubu had often intervened.

Basiru, speaking shortly after Fubara joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the governor is the leader of the party in Rivers, noting that Wike was not a member of the party, even though a serving minister under the APC-led government.

However, the APC secretary appeared to have taken a U-turn on his earlier comment and got Nigerians talking in his latest interview. Below are some of their comments:

M.O.E comments on the dynamics of Nigerian politics:

"Okay na. This politics will be learnt by hook or crook. Governor Fubara is the leader of the APC in Rivers State. Wike is the leader of the Renewed Hope family in Rivers State. This is the structure set up to deliver Rivers State for President Tinubu in 2027. Renewed Hope Family= PDP + APC. You don get am clear?"

Blagman speaks on the crisis in Rivers:

"Olalera said the Governor should go and hand over to Wike. Where was he when SIM said he had done his part and was waiting for The Leader Wike to call for the meeting?"

Goodnews Abua faults Basiru:

"The APC National Secretary, who has no capacity in his state. He contributed nothing to the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory in 2023. He failed to deliver his state for the president. Yet he is busy poke nosing into the affairs of Rivers."

Tayo Olowokere claimed that Basiru has been called to order:

"I think they have called him to order."

