The US House Appropriations Committee has introduced new conditions on financial aid to Nigeria, linking support to stronger action against religious violence

Lawmakers say half of all assistance will be withheld until the Nigerian government demonstrates effective steps to protect victims and prosecute perpetrators

If approved, the bill would place Nigeria under a special watchlist, subjecting every US dollar spent in the country to heightened congressional scrutiny

The US House Appropriations Committee has passed provisions in its annual State Department funding bill that impose tougher oversight on financial assistance to Nigeria.

The measures are contained in the Fiscal Year 2027 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs appropriations bill, approved by the committee on April 29.

US Congress imposes stricter aid conditions on Nigeria to address religious violence. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Focus on religious violence in Nigeria

Lawmakers cited President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s alleged failure to adequately address widespread violence against Christians, including attacks by Fulani ethnic militants and jihadist groups.

The bill requires that 50 per cent of funds earmarked for Nigeria under foreign assistance titles be withheld until the US Secretary of State certifies that the Nigerian government is taking “effective steps” to curb religious violence.

The bill states:

“Of the funds appropriated under titles III and IV of this Act that are made available for assistance for the central Government of Nigeria, 50 percent may not be obligated until the Secretary of State certifies to the Committees on Appropriations that such Government is—

(A) taking effective steps to prevent and respond to violence and hold perpetrators accountable;

(B) prioritising resources to support victims of such violence, including internally displaced persons;

(C) actively facilitating the safe return, resettlement, and reconstruction of communities impacted by the violence; and

(D) allocating sufficient resources to address the conditions in subparagraphs (A) through (C).”

Funding allocations under the bill

Several commitments were made under Titles III and IV of the bill for 2027, including:

- $6,890,170,000 for National Security Investment Programmes, with at least 15 per cent earmarked for Africa.

- $870,000,000 for Nonproliferation, Anti-terrorism, Demining and Related Programmes.

- $119,152,000 for International Military Education and Training.

- $1,664,204,000 for International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement.

The legislation did not specify exact funds committed to Nigeria but requires that any assistance be provided on a cost-matching basis, meaning Nigeria must contribute a matching amount from its own budget.

Conditions attached to US assistance

Funds must support:

- Investigations and prosecutions of violence committed by Fulani militia groups, jihadist terror groups, and criminal gangs.

- Atrocities prevention, including early warning systems.

- Advancing religious freedom.

- Accountability of police and security forces in protecting civilians.

- Delivery of humanitarian assistance and restoration of basic services in conflict-affected areas.

- Demobilisation, disarmament, and reintegration efforts to tackle illegal weapons trading.

Nigeria under special watchlist

If approved, Nigeria will be placed under a special watchlist under Section 7015, requiring the US government to notify congressional committees at least 15 days before any money is spent in the country. This places Nigeria alongside Pakistan, Iraq, Mexico, Ukraine, Sudan, and Venezuela as nations requiring elevated scrutiny of US aid.

The bill also requires appropriations committees to submit a spend plan for Nigeria’s financial aid not later than 180 days after enactment.

The move comes amid longstanding concerns over religious violence in Nigeria. In November 2025, President Donald Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern over alleged persecution of Christians.

US foreign assistance bill prioritises victims and displaced persons in Nigeria’s conflict zones. Photo credit: RileyMoore/x

Source: Twitter

Lawmakers’ reactions

Commenting on the bill, committee member Riley Moore criticised the Nigerian government’s handling of insecurity, saying:

“The Tinubu Administration is spending millions lobbying Congress while failing to adequately address the genocide Nigerian Christians face daily.”

The Federal Government has repeatedly denied claims of religious persecution and continues to collaborate with the US on security matters.

See the X post below:

US urged to impose heavy sanctions on Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former All Progressives Congress publicity official, Timi Frank, has urged the United States and other global actors to impose sweeping sanctions on senior figures within the Nigerian government.

Frank, who once served as deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, issued a statement on Friday, April 10, appealing for visa restrictions, asset freezes and other punitive measures against selected officials.

Source: Legit.ng