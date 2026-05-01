B-Red was allegedly pursued by a white Toyota Venza and several motorcycles through the streets of Osogbo while he was out on a personal errand

In a statement released by the State Government, the singer identified a well-known political figure and alleged thug as one of those leading the pursuit

The singer only managed to find safety after a desperate dash to the entrance of the Osun State Government House

Nigerian singer B-Red has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt in Osogbo, Osun State

According to a statement released by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the incident occurred around 3:30 pm near Oke-Fia, close to the Government House area.

B-Red was allegedly pursued by a white Toyota Venza and several motorcycles through the streets of Osogbo. Photos: B-Red/Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Instagram

B-Red, who is also Davido’s cousin, explained that he had stepped out to buy some items around the Alekuwodo market when things suddenly took a dangerous turn.

“I just saw some Okada riders with AMBO caps trying to surround my vehicle at a traffic point under Okefia Bridge,” he said.

The statement added that as he tried to escape, the singer said a white Toyota Venza appeared and joined the pursuit.

According to him, the occupants of the vehicle were shouting, “It is him! It is him!” while attempting to block his path.

The situation escalated as multiple motorcycles reportedly joined the chase, creating a chaotic scene on the road.

“The Toyota Venza pursued us, trying to block my jeep,” he added.

The chase reportedly continued until B-Red and his team managed to reach the gate of the Osun State Government House at Oke-Fia, where they found safety.

In his account, B-Red claimed that one of the individuals in the pursuing vehicle was Asiri Eniba, whom he described as a known political enforcer.

The allegation has further heightened tension around the incident, given the political undertones.

Following the incident, the Osun State Government called on security agencies to act without delay.

Authorities have urged the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that those involved are apprehended and prosecuted.

Reactions trail B-Red's assassination attempt

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@dinadolass1 noted:

"Where were his security guards? As a governor's son in this Nigeria, it's very risky to be moving around without security officers. This country is not safe."

@newagenewera335 wrote:

"Who be B red wey agbero go won assassinate? Forget jor na street money (homage)dem won collect for him hand normal things for everywhere, na wetin I do do well be that when I still dey skool. Late MKO, late Orlando Owoh musiliu ayinla even governor of Ekiti state."

Osun govt says B-Red only managed to find safety after a desperate dash to the entrance of the Osun State Government House. Photos: B-Red/Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido joins his uncle's party in Osun state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido officially picked up his membership card for the Accord Party in Osun state, following his announcement on X the previous day.

He travelled to Imole House in Osogbo to join the party led by his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who had defected from the PDP two weeks earlier ahead of the 2026 elections.

The event at the Banquet Hall of the Government House marked a significant family political alignment, with national and state party leaders present.

Source: Legit.ng