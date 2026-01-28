Governor Babagana Umara Zulum denies endorsing any aspirant for the 2027 elections in Borno State

He stresses the importance of party unity and a democratic election process for the APC members ahead of the 2027 general elections

Zulum advocates for new leadership to strengthen grassroots and promote inclusivity within the ruling party

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State said he has not anointed anybody or aspirants for any elective position in the 2027 elections.

Governor Zulum dismissed speculation about a preferred successor or favoured candidates within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor denied endorsing or making a promise to any aspirant ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Zulum made this known on Monday, January 26, 2026, during a crucial APC stakeholders’ meeting in Maiduguri.

“I have no candidate for any position, and I do not know who will succeed me. I have entrusted the choice of leaders to Almighty Allah, in line with the democratic will of party members and the people of Borno State.”

The governor warned APC leaders and members against spreading rumours capable of sowing division within the ruling party.

Zulum said he is committed to a fair, transparent, and just process in the election of party officials during the forthcoming congresses.

He stated that the integrity of the process is critical to the APC’s unity and future electoral success in the northeast state.

The APC governor called on stakeholders in the APC to allow new faces to come through a democratic process.

The governor clamoured for the emergence of a fresh set of individuals to occupy leadership positions in the party.

Governor Zulum said the emergence of new individuals would strengthen the party’s grassroots base, promote inclusivity, and renew internal cohesion.

The acting governor, Umar Usman Kadafur; former governor Maina Ma’aji Lawan; three former deputy governors, Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, and members of the House of Representatives attended the meeting.

APC Deputy National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori; state APC chairman, Bello Ayuba; the leadership of the Borno State House of Assembly; and other senior party and government officials were also present at the meeting.

Increases allowances of security operatives

Recall that Governor Zulum increased monthly allowances for Borno volunteers to enhance community safety and support.

Allowances for Civilian Joint Task Force volunteers were raised from ₦30,000 to ₦50,000 amid security concerns.

Reactions from citizens show support for the governor's initiatives, with calls for broader financial reviews.

Zulum counters Christian genocide claims

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Zulum said Boko Haram’s violence in Borno state was not a religious war as claimed.

He announced that the Borno government had rebuilt 45 churches destroyed by Boko Haram as part of its reconstruction and resettlement efforts.

CAN and JNI leaders, who were at the meeting with the governor, commended the governor and advocated local solutions to internal security problems.

Source: Legit.ng