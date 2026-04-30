A solar expert warned that connecting certain appliances to a solar generator could cause permanent damage

He explained that many users unknowingly overload their systems, leading to a reduced lifespan and faulty units

The expert shared his advice on using portable solar generators, sparking reactions from social media users

As many Nigerians turn to solar energy to escape the high cost of petrol and unstable power supply, a solar expert has raised concerns over users with "dangerous" habits that might reduce the shelf life of solar generators.

In a video shared on TikTok on April 3, 2026, @bolacinverter specifically called out users of a popular solar power tank, warning that one common kitchen appliance is the "silent killer" of these devices.

An expert says running kitchen appliances on small solar generators can cause permanent damage. Photo credit: @bolacinverter/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Expert warns on solar generator usage

The expert expressed his frustration after witnessing a solar generator user attempting to run a heavy-duty blender on a 500W portable solar generator. According to him, the wattage requirement of a blender, especially during its starting phase, far exceeds the capacity of small solar tanks.

"Please, do not use it to power a blender. You are using a 500-watt unit for an appliance it cannot carry. Just imagine! Do you want to damage it?" he questioned.

@bolacinverter also noted in the TikTok video that many customers often return to vendors with broken units, claiming they were sold "bad products," when in reality, the damage was caused by overloading the system.

A solar expert mentions an appliance that could damage solar generators. Photo credit: @bolacinverter/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He advised that while portable generators are excellent for charging phones, powering laptops, and running LED bulbs or fans, they are not a substitute for the national grid when it comes to high-energy kitchen appliances.

How solar generator can power your devices

To know if a solar generator can power a device, compare three key factors: the device’s running watts, its starting (surge) watts, and the generator’s capacity.

First, check the appliance’s wattage (or calculate it using volts × amps). Next, note that devices with motors need extra surge power at startup, usually two to three times their normal usage. Then ensure the generator’s inverter rating can handle both the running and surge watts. Finally, use the battery capacity (watt-hours) to estimate how long the device can run.

Reactions as expert speaks on solar usage

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Ogechimoney said:

"Anything solar generator at your own Risk it's for phone charging and three light or four. I regret buying solar generator."

Charlie said:

"Bro that blender is just 300W, it’s completely safe for the powertank ..I recommend getting this binatone blender from Jumia also ..it’s just 300W."

oluwagbenga769 said:

"There is difference btw running watt and power consumption watt, blender work on running watt it consume low power."

Coleman Daniel said:

"My lumin dy carry blender steady."

Osas said:

"I dey even power washing machine and blender same time."

SG LEET said:

"You don’t know what you’re talking about, if it’s within the inverter capacity it’s okay, if it’s more the ps will trip off, there’s something my called warranty also."

tessy_es said:

"The blender is not up to 250 wax so it can carry it. 🥲"

Watch the video below:

Man takes loan to buy solar panels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who borrowed money to buy solar panels took to social media to share his conversation with his landlord.

The individual mentioned that he tried to install the panels on the rooftop, and the landlord blocked him from doing so.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng