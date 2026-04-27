Women in Adamawa have urged Governor Fintiri to run for Senate in the 2027 elections, citing his impactful leadership

The group also supported Engr. Ramatu Sali Bello for House of Representatives, highlighting her commitment to community development

They vowed to mobilise grassroots support for both candidates as political campaigns gain momentum ahead of the 2027 elections

Yola, Adamawa state - Women from three local government areas in Adamawa North have urged the state governor to contest the Senate seat representing the zone in the 2027 general elections, citing what they described as his performance in office and growing public support.

The women, drawn from Maiha, Mubi North and Mubi South local government areas, said the governor’s developmental projects and leadership style had earned him the trust of many residents across the northern zone of the state.

Adamawa women urge Governor Fintiri to run for Senate in 2027, threaten legal action if he declines

Source: Original

In a statement issued after their meeting and made available to Legit.ng, the group said sending the governor to the Senate would help sustain the progress recorded under his administration and give the zone stronger representation at the national level.

“We believe his leadership has positively impacted our communities, and we want that experience taken to the National Assembly,” the women said.

Backing governor for Senate

The group described the governor as the most suitable candidate for the Adamawa North senatorial seat, arguing that his governance record has positioned him as a preferred choice ahead of the 2027 elections.

They said their push was driven by a desire to preserve what they called good governance and ensure continued development for communities in the zone.

In a dramatic twist, the women said they were prepared to explore legal options if the governor refuses to join the Senate race, insisting that their demand reflects the wishes of many people in the area.

They, however, did not explain the legal basis for such action.

Call for Ramatu Bello to contest Reps seat

The women also threw their weight behind Engr. Ramatu Sali Bello for the House of Representatives seat.

They said Bello had demonstrated commitment to community development and possesses the leadership qualities needed to represent the people effectively at the federal level.

According to the group, her contributions to grassroots development and engagement with local communities make her a strong contender for the position.

Grassroots mobilisation pledge

The women pledged to mobilise support across communities in Maiha, Mubi North and Mubi South to ensure victory for both candidates in the 2027 elections.

Their endorsement comes as political alignments and early campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections continue to gather momentum across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng