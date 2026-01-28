Nigerian politicians are increasingly defecting ahead of the 2027 elections, reshaping the political landscape

FCT, Abuja - Defections in Nigerian politics have become a recurring phenomenon, with elected officials frequently switching party allegiances.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, several notable politicians have recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including the PDP’s 2023 vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, former Senate Presidents Anyim Pius Anyim and Ken Nnamani, as well as Governors Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State), Peter Mbah (Enugu State), Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba State).

2027 election: 4 likely political defections

In this report, Legit.ng highlights political heavyweights who may defect, moves that could significantly shake Nigeria’s political landscape.

1) Fintiri may join ADC

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa State, remains a member of the PDP, although he has been linked to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Fintiri represents the new generation of pragmatic northern leaders who blend traditional politics with modern governance. His tenacity during the 2023 elections, when he fought off a fierce APC challenge led by Senator Aishatu “Binani” Dahiru, earned him national acclaim.

Unlike others who left PDP under pressure, Fintiri doubled down, rebuilding his local alliances and reaffirming the PDP brand as the state’s dominant political force. His political staying power is rooted in strong youth mobilisation, inclusive appointments, and a modest but consistent record of development.

Political observers say Fintiri’s decision to stay in PDP is guided by loyalty and the conviction that a functioning democracy needs balance. He believes opposition parties play a crucial role in ensuring accountability. “It’s easy to join the winning side,” he reportedly told associates, “but leadership is about standing firm when it matters.”

Fintiri’s brand of quiet strength may position him as a future power broker in the opposition. With Bala Mohammed as the northern elder and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State holding the South for the PDP, Fintiri completes the trinity of the party’s last credible governors. Nonetheless, the opposition ADC remains a viable option for Fintiri in case he is fed up with the PDP.

2) Rabiu Kwankwaso could join APC

Rabiu Kwankwaso, former presidential candidate and national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), recently lost his mentee, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, to the ruling APC.

Although he is presently displeased with Governor Yusuf's realignment, he recently signalled his openness to join the APC. According to him, such a move would depend on clear and firm assurances from the ruling party.

On Tuesday, January 27, Abdullahi Ganduje, former national chairman of the APC, said he is not ruling out the possibility of reconciliation with Kwankwaso. Earlier, Ganduje had asserted that the NNPP is dead, adding that Kwankwaso will return to the APC.

Kwankwaso joining the APC will be undoubtedly huge for the party, considering he is 'a big fish'.

3) Aminu Tambuwal to join ADC

Tambuwal, a former governor of Sokoto State, is a key member of the ADC coalition, although he has yet to officially join the party.

Technically, the senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District in the National Assembly is still a PDP member.

Should the 60-year old finally decide to team up with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others, he will, for sure, be strengthening the opposition.

4) Alex Otti may align with APC

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Otti is an open supporter of President Bola Tinubu.

Although Otti has repeatedly stated he would not leave the LP, his admiration for the president and the appeal of federal alignment could eventually persuade him to reconsider.

