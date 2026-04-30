President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Rilwan Lanre Babalola as the Special Adviser to the President on Power. According to the presidency, Babalola will also serve as the chairman of the presidential task force on power sector reset and restoration.

At the same time, the president also redesigned the office of the special adviser on energy to the special adviser (oil and gas) to avoid duplication of roles within the energy governance framework.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 30.

Onanuga explained that the new presidential aide was a former minister of power and has been charged to bring his expertise and understanding in the sector to resolving the structural and operational challenges confronting the value chain in the power sector.

He said Babalola's appointment underscored the determination of the Tinubu government in taking decisive decision and reset the Nigeria's power sector.

However, the appointment of Babalola has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Source: Legit.ng