The Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) France Chapter, Hajia Amina Suzuki, has warmly commended Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on his decision to defect from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling party.

She described the move as timely, courageous, and in the best interest of Kano state and Nigeria at large.

APC in France defends Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano's defection Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hajia Suzuki said the Governor Yusuf's defection reflects a deep commitment to progressive governance, national unity, and alignment with the ruling party’s vision of inclusive development under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to her, Governor Yusuf’s decision to join the APC will further strengthen the party’s political base in Kano state and enhance collaboration between the state and the federal government, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, economic growth, security, and social development.

“This bold step by His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, demonstrates statesmanship and a clear understanding of the current political realities in Nigeria. By joining the APC, the governor has positioned Kano state to benefit more from federal initiatives and people-oriented policies of the Tinubu administration,” Hajia she stated.

She noted that the APC, as a progressive party, remains open and accommodating to leaders who share its ideology and commitment to service, adding that the governor’s entry into the party would foster unity among stakeholders and supporters across Kano state.

Hajia Suzuki further assured Governor Yusuf of the full support of APC members in the diaspora, particularly the France Chapter, stressing that Nigerians abroad are keenly interested in political developments at home and remain committed to the growth and stability of the party.

“We in the APC France Chapter welcome Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf with open arms. His defection is not just a gain for the APC but a victory for democracy and good governance in Kano State,” she added.

While urging party members in Kano and across the country to rally around the governor to ensure sustained peace, unity, and effective governance, the APC chieftain also commended Kano APC leaders for warm welcome extended to the Governor.

She, however, expressed confidence that the APC would emerge stronger and more united ahead of future political engagements, not only in Kano state but across the nation.

Source: Legit.ng