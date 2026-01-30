The APC has fixed January 31, 2026, for the official reception of Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, into the party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Saturday, January 31, 2026, for the official reception of Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, into the party.

Governor Kefas, who recently defected to the APC, had earlier paid courtesy visits to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwat, at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Following his defection, the governor also convened an expanded joint meeting of APC and PDP stakeholders at the TY Danjuma House in Jalingo.

The meeting, the first of its kind, brought together key political figures from both parties.

The defection ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo and is expected to attract party loyalists from across the state’s 16 local government areas.

Shettima formally receives Kefas

Governor Kefas will be formally received by Vice President Kashim Shettima and the APC National Chairman.

Also expected at the event are members of the Taraba State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, chairmen of the 16 local government councils and their councillors, members of the State Executive Council, political appointees, and notable defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP gathered that members of the National Assembly from Taraba State are also expected to join the mass movement into the APC.

Dignitaries expected at the ceremony include Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, governors elected on the platform of the APC, members of the National Assembly, and members of the party’s National, Zonal and State Working Committees.

The ceremony had earlier been postponed twice due to prevailing security challenges in parts of the country.

APC confirms the move

Confirming the development, the APC State Director of Publicity, Mr Aeron Atimas, said the event would mark a major turning point for the party in Taraba State.

According to him, the ceremony will feature a large number of defectors, including councillors, local government chairmen, members of the State House of Assembly and National Assembly members from the state.

Atimas added that the expected presence of top national leaders of the party underscored the strategic importance of Taraba State, noting that the development signals a new phase of political alignment and governance in the state.

