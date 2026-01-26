The Kano state government explained that Governor Abba Yusuf’s move to the APC was intended to align the state with the federal government

He said the defection was not driven by personal ambition but by the goal of attracting more funding and development opportunities for Kano State

The governor cited internal crises within the NNPP and the need to protect the broader interests of the state as reasons for leaving the party

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The Kano state government explained that Governor Abba Yusuf’s move to the APC was intended to align the state with the federal government for greater access to support and interventions.

The director general of the Kano State Signage and Advertising Agency, Kabiru Dakata, explained this while speaking on Channels Television on Monday.

Fresh twist as Kano govt opens up on Abba Kabir Yusuf’s exit from NNPP and explains his move to the APC. Photo: Abba Kabir Yusuf/Kano Govt House

Source: Facebook

Dakata dismissed claims that Governor Abba Yusuf’s planned defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is driven by personal ambition.

He said the governor’s decision was primarily aimed at aligning Kano State with the federal government to improve access to funding and federal interventions.

Joining APC is a benefit to Abba

According to him, states governed by the ruling APC tend to benefit more from the Federal Government, and Kano should not be excluded from such opportunities.

“APC states benefit more from the Federal Government compared to states controlled by the opposition.

He said the move would enable the state to attract increased federal support and enhance the delivery of key development projects.

“The neighbouring states that are in the APC are benefiting more from the centre than Kano State, and I don’t see it as something wrong for the centre to favour states that are under the political party — that is the APC.

Dakata added that the defection was a strategic decision to improve governance outcomes, stressing that political leaders should be free to operate on platforms they believe will allow them to perform better. He added that the defection would attract more funding and federal interventions.

“So it is not an indictment,” Dakata said.

“It’s an opportunity for the party to do better in the state controlling. If a political leader believes that he can perform better on a particular platform, I think he should be encouraged to take that step.

“That’s all about it; it is not about his personal ambition,” he stated.

Dakata also disclosed that federal support had already been approved for a major state infrastructure project, linking the development to the governor’s alignment with the centre.

He said the Federal Government had approved over ₦46 billion for the Wuju-Wuju project, noting that previous administrations had worked on different phases of the project, with Governor Yusuf also completing parts of it.

NNPP flags pulled down as APC takes over Kano govt House following Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf’s return to APC. Photo: @kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Kano governor resigns from NNPP

Governor Yusuf resigned from the NNPP last week following weeks of speculation and is expected to formally join the APC on Monday, January 26, 2026.

In his resignation letter to the chairman of his ward in Gwale Local Government Area, Yusuf cited persistent internal crises within the NNPP and the need to protect the broader interests of Kano residents as reasons for his exit.

The governor previously belonged to the APC between 2014 and 2018 before joining other political platforms.

Ahead of his expected defection, APC flags have been hoisted at the Kano State Government House, signalling his imminent return to the ruling party.

Mammoth crowd storms Kwankwaso’s Kano residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement from Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State on Sunday, January 26, stormed the residence of former Kano State governor and leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in a show of solidarity amid ongoing political tensions in the state.

Kwankwaso disclosed the development in posts on his official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handles, where he expressed appreciation to the delegation for standing by him despite recent political setbacks affecting the party in Kano.

Kwankwaso reacts, declares ‘World Betrayal Day’

Legit.ng reports that, following Governor Yusuf’s exit from the party, Kwankwaso expressed disappointment over the development and described the day of the governor’s defection as “World Betrayal Day.”

The former Kano governor has maintained that the Kwankwasiyya movement remains strong, insisting that the loyalty of his grassroots supporters would sustain the political structure despite recent setbacks.

Gov. Yusuf issues fresh warning on attacking Kwankwaso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yusuf warned supporters against insults towards Kwankwaso, enforcing discipline within the political landscape.

Political tensions rise in Kano following Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP, prompting calls for maturity among his supporters.

This is as the APC chair in Kano clarifies support for Yusuf's defection, focusing on strategies for future electoral success.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng