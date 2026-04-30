Nigeria's apex court, the Supreme Court, has invalidated the PDP national convention held in Ibadan in 2025

Three out of five justices at the Supreme Court found the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki faction's appeal to lack merit

The court held that the contested PDP convention violated federal court orders, confirming its illegitimacy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has invalidated the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, in a split decision delivered on Thursday, April 30, three out of five justices of the apex court held that the appeal filed by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the PDP lacks merit.

Kabiru Turaki-led PDP faction loses as Supreme Court voids Ibadan convention. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The Cable also noted the apex court's verdict.

Stephen Adah, who read the majority decision, held that the appellants violated a subsisting order of the federal high court, which restrained them from proceeding with the planned convention.

Supreme Court voids PDP Ibadan convention

The Ibadan convention had been the subject of protracted legal disputes prior to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The PDP held the convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025, where a factional leadership led by Turaki, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), emerged. However, the exercise was conducted amid subsisting court orders restraining the party from proceeding with the gathering.

A Federal High Court had earlier barred the convention, citing breaches of the party’s constitution and the failure to comply with due process, including unresolved disputes arising from state congresses. The court also noted that certain aspirants were excluded from the process, rendering it defective.

Despite the order, the convention went ahead, prompting further litigation. The Court of Appeal subsequently upheld the decision of the lower court, affirming that the exercise was held in violation of valid judicial pronouncements and that its outcome could not stand.

Dissatisfied with the concurrent judgments, the Turaki-led faction approached the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the rulings and validate the convention as well as the executives it produced.

The apex court’s decision to void the Ibadan convention has now effectively affirmed the earlier judgments, putting to rest the legal tussle over the legitimacy of the factional leadership that emerged from the exercise.

Nyesom Wike’s camp welcomes the Supreme Court’s verdict on the lingering PDP dispute, following the minister’s challenge to the Ibadan convention. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike's camp reacts to court's judgment

Meanwhile, the camp of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), swiftly reacted to the Supreme Court's verdict.

Lere Olayinka, the senior special assistant on public communications to Wike, mocked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. Makinde and Wike, once allies, are now considered adversaries.

Olayinka wrote on his verified X handle:

"Final nail on the coffin of Seyi Makinde's Amala Convention. But he must return that N5bn Oyo State money that he wasted."

Read more on PDP crisis:

Solution to PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng