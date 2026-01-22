Olubadan of Ibadanland says Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has failed to deliver key democratic dividends, especially in education, security and rule of law

He expressed concern over the high number of out-of-school children despite 26 years of uninterrupted democracy

The monarch called for sustained legal and constitutional reforms to strengthen governance and accountability

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has said Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has failed to deliver key democratic dividends to many citizens, particularly in the areas of education, rule of law and security.

The traditional ruler made the remarks on Thursday while speaking at the 23rd Annual Trust Dialogue held at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja.

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, says Nigeria’s Fourth Republic has failed to deliver key democratic dividends. Photo: Onyekachukwu Obi via DT

Source: UGC

Ladoja questioned the continued inability of governments at all levels to guarantee access to education for Nigerian children despite 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.

“Government has not made education a guaranteed right. Today, many of our children are out of school. Should that be happening in Nigeria today? Can we not guarantee education for all our children?” he asked.

He warned that the situation poses serious dangers to Nigeria’s future, stressing that no society can achieve sustainable development while denying large numbers of children access to education.

The monarch also called for sustained constitutional and legal reforms, noting that Nigeria must continue to amend its laws until they truly serve the needs and welfare of the people.

Ladoja: Lawmaking should not be limited to Assembly

According to him, lawmaking should not be limited to the National Assembly alone, adding that state houses of assembly and local governments also have constitutional powers to enact laws that can improve the lives of citizens.

Ladoja expressed concern over challenges to the rule of law, citing inconsistent interpretation and application of laws as factors undermining justice and accountability in the country.

“I have spoken to lawyers who say we cannot even guarantee what the law says, because today’s interpretation may be different tomorrow. That uncertainty weakens the rule of law,” he said.

The traditional ruler also raised security concerns, pointing to cases of citizens accidentally killed by law enforcement agents, as well as complaints by security personnel that criminal groups are often better equipped than those tasked with maintaining law and order.

He said Nigeria must confront these challenges head-on if the country is to build a democratic system that truly reflects the dreams and aspirations of its people.

Ladoja made remarks while speaking at the 23rd Annual Trust Dialogue held at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja. Photo: Olubadan.com

Source: Facebook

Ladoja noted that although Nigeria has recorded 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule, the full potential of the Fourth Republic remains largely unrealised due to persistent governance, economic and security challenges.

He thereafter handed over the session to other speakers and the anchor of the programme for further deliberations.

Ladoja Demands Ibadan State From Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the newly installed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has called on President Bola Tinubu to help the realisation of the Ibadan state before the 2027 presidential election.

The traditional ruler made the demand while giving his address at his inauguration on Friday, September 26.

Oba Ladoja explained that the call is widely accepted considering the fact that other regions in the state are also demanding for the state, such as the Oyo people.

Source: Legit.ng