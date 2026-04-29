Former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, seeks APC nomination for 2027 Nasarawa State governorship

Adamu rejects consensus candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada, insisting on a competitive primary election

Campaign director emphasizes no national endorsement for Nasarawa governorship aspirants, promoting a fair election process

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lafia, Nasarawa State - Former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 Nasarawa State governorship

Adamu has rejected the consensus and preferred candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada.

Former IGP Adamu stands firm against the consensus candidate for the APC Nasarawa primary. Photo credit: Mohammed Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Governor Abdullahi Sule announced Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as the preferred candidate to succeed him in the 2027 election

Governor Sule announced the development while addressing members of his cabinet at the government house on Thursday, April 16, 2026

Reacting to Wadada's endorsement, Adamu insisted that he would go ahead with the contest ahead of the APC primary election in Nasarawa State slated for May 21, 2026.

The Director General of the Mohammed Abubakar Adamu 2027 Political Movement, Musa Hussein, said the former IGP believes strongly in his popularity and is determined to go into the APC primaries.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this during a press briefing at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council Secretariat on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Lafia.

Hussein expressed confidence that the former IGP would win the forthcoming APC primary despite Governor Abdullahi Sule’s endorsement of Senator Ahmed Wadada.

“We are not considering the issue of consensus because we are in this contest to win the forthcoming governorship primary election of the APC and the 2027 governorship election.

“The former IGP is ready to go into a free, fair, and credible primary election, and I can assure the entire residents of Nasarawa State that we will emerge victorious.”

Adamu’s campaign director said there is no provision for unilateral adoption or imposition of any aspirant in the APC constitution.

“It is also important to clarify that no national endorsement has been granted for any governorship aspirant in Nasarawa State. Any attempt to associate such claims with a higher authority is misleading and should be disregarded.”

Recall that Adamu served as the 20th Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Nigeria from January 15, 2019, to April 6, 2021, following his appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former IGP picks governorship form for the 2027 Nasarawa governorship race. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: UGC

Tinubu’s former minister declares 2027 guber election

Recall that Yusuf Maitama Tuggar declared candidacy for the 2027 Bauchi state governorship election under the ruling APC.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need for quality leadership to foster progress and prosperity in Bauchi State.

Tuggar pledged to protect minority rights and promote inclusive governance for sustainable development.

Former governor declares bid for 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Kaduna governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero announced candidacy for the 2027 Senate election.

Yero cited overwhelming support from Kaduna North residents as motivation to run.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced his intention via his Facebook page on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng