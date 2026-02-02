Peter Obi is hardly a political outsider, but the bespectacled former governor says he is looking to harness Nigerians' anger with the status quo to power his presidential bid

Obi, 64, has generated substantial buzz among younger voters in Africa's most populous democracy

Obi's followers, who call themselves "Obidients", say he can solve what ails Nigeria, including lingering insecurity and allegations of misgovernance, 11 years after the APC promised to eradicate it

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, a top chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has declared his intention to contest in the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria.

Daily Trust reported on Monday, February 2, that Obi, former governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, made the announcement while campaigning for the ADC candidate ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Peter Obi officially confirms his 2027 presidential bid under the ADC, signalling a fresh start for his political journey. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi may be on 2027 presidential ballot

The 64-year-old recently left the Labour Party (LP) for the ADC, a coalition platform under which he has intensified consultations ahead of the 2027 polls.

His supporters, including members of the Obidient Movement, have been urging the leadership of the ADC to present Obi as the party’s presidential candidate. Many of them have openly insisted on an “Obi or nothing” position.

In a viral video obtained by the newspaper, Obi appeared to dismiss such suggestions, telling supporters that he would be contesting the next election as the principal candidate.

Urging them to vote for his preferred candidate in the AMAC poll, Obi stated that their support was crucial to his political journey.

He said:

“You see this coming election, support us in AMAC; it will help me. Your support in AMAC is critical to our journey.

"I am involved and contesting the coming election as number one. When I come back, you will see. I assure you."

Meanwhile, Bolaji Abdullahi, the national spokesperson of the ADC, urged Obi's supporters to prioritise party unity.

On his plans for the 2027 election, Obi said the approach would be non-violent and ensure that votes count.

Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election, which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, and Obi separately challenged Tinubu’s election, alleging widespread electoral malpractices, but they lost in all the courts, including the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, before the 2023 election, there had been agitations by Igbo-speaking people of the South-east that the region should be allowed to produce Nigeria’s president.

Obi’s rise and political hurdles

Although Obi was not the only presidential candidate from the South-east during the 2023 election, he was perceived as a stronger candidate through whom the Igbo ambition could be realised.

Many of Obi's backers were also prominent in 2020 protests against police brutality that ended with security forces opening fire on unarmed demonstrators, leaving them particularly keen to oust older leaders.

Peter Obi remains a prominent political figure in Nigeria, navigating both ambition and past controversies. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Still, as a political veteran himself, Obi has attracted his share of controversy in the past.

Assets he controlled appeared in the Pandora Papers leaks, and during the 2019 campaign, he and Atiku were challenged on their track records regarding corruption and investing government funds in private businesses, some of which they owned shares in, while in public office. Both denied any allegations of graft, and Obi said the Pandora Papers accounts were part of legal and legitimate asset management.

Read more on Peter Obi:

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Brighttheseer, prophesied that top ADC chieftain Obi could be involved in a road accident.

In a video recently shared on her Facebook page and reviewed by Legit.ng, Brighttheseer also predicted a fire disaster stemming from a potential vehicle accident, she claimed Obi could be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng