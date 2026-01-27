Professor Haruna Yerima warns against changing the Tinubu/Shettima ticket for the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Haruna Yerima, said tampering with the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket will be the ruling party’s biggest mistake in the 2027 general elections.

Yerima said the advocates of tinkering with the Tinubu/Shettima ticket are not just short-sighted, but are politically naive.

He tackled those calling for a Christian from the North-Central or North-West zones as Tinubu’s running mate.

As reported by Daily Trust, Yerima made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, January 24, 2026.

According to Yerima, those canvassing for a change are the same elements who fought against the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in 2023.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that tampering with the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket would not augur well for the APC in the 2027 general elections,”

“It is appalling that those who never believed the Tinubu/Shettima ticket would deliver victory in 2023 are now working around the clock to change it. They should be stopped now. Else, the ruling party will suffer its greatest defeat in 2027.”

The former House of Representatives member rubbished claims that the alleged Christian genocide narrative is the key factor for altering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in 2027.

