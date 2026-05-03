Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has denied endorsing any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

Kwankwaso, a former minister, governor and ex-senator, spoke on ongoing consultations with NDC and PRP for his political future

Peter Obi, a fellow member of the ADC, is nearing a crucial political decision after extensive consultations with key stakeholders

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State, has said he has not endorsed any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued late on Saturday, April 2, 2026, Kwankwaso asserted that any “speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded”. The statement, seen by Legit.ng, was shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook pages.

Rabiu Kwankwaso has denied endorsing any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 elections, amid growing political speculation that also references Peter Obi. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso's statement partly reads:

“On the issue of presidential candidacy, I wish to recall my consistent record as a committed democrat. In the 2014 APC presidential primary, I came second to President Muhammadu Buhari (whom I fully supported to victory), with Atiku Abubakar third, Rochas Okorocha fourth, and the late Sam Nda-Isaiah fifth. Similarly, in 2019, I contested the PDP presidential ticket and immediately supported the winner, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, serving as the campaign’s coordinator in the North. I have always placed national interest and party unity above personal ambition.”

The former New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) leader added:

“Furthermore, the ADC is yet to zone its presidential ticket or take any decision on a candidate. I have therefore neither declared any intention to run for president nor endorsed any aspirant. All speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded.”

Kwankwaso: No decision yet to leave ADC

Kwankwaso stated that he has yet to decide on his next political move, dismissing reports that he has concluded plans to leave the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said:

“We have noted recent media reports and discussions suggesting a possible realignment within the ADC due to the current challenges facing the party.

“In light of the misleading narratives in the public domain, I wish to state categorically that no final decision has been taken regarding my political future or that of my political associates.”

Kwankwaso consults NDC, PRP leaders

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso confirmed that he is currently consulting with leaders of the NDC, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and others to determine the best path forward.

He added:

“Consequently, like other major stakeholders, we have commenced wide-ranging consultations — including with leaders from the NDC, PRP and others to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests. We shall announce our decision in the soonest possible time.”

Peter Obi nears defining political decision

In the same vein, ADC chieftain Peter Obi is nearing a defining political decision after a series of high-level consultations with key stakeholders, allies and potential partners, as attention focuses on his next move ahead of the 2027 elections.

As reported by Vanguard, a statement by the Obidient Movement signals that a clear direction is emerging, even as it appeals for calm, describing the ongoing engagements as a deliberate effort to determine the most strategic path forward for the former Anambra governor.

Peter Obi approaches a defining political decision following wide consultations with key stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Yunusa Tanko, the interim national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, said in a statement:

“We wish to reassure all supporters and members of the movement across Nigeria and in the diaspora that His Excellency, Peter Gregory Obi, is currently engaged in extensive, high-level consultations with key stakeholders, political allies, and aligned movements."

Tanko added:

“These consultations are deliberate, thorough, and guided by the overriding objective of securing a future that works for all Nigerians."

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Ayodele dashes hope of Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele advised Kwankwaso against re-contesting in future elections.

The outspoken cleric urged Kwankwaso not to waste his resources on another political bid.

Source: Legit.ng