2027 Election: Atiku's Son Speaks on Father, Others' Fate Against Tinubu
- Abba Atiku joins APC, endorses President Tinubu's re-election for the 2027 general elections
- Claims no political party can challenge Tinubu's return to power, citing merit-based appointments
- Reactions emerge from Nigerians, comparing Abba's political loyalty to other political figures' children
Abba Atiku, the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's son, has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared that no political party can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.
The former vice president's son made the comment while speaking in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Monday, January 26. He had gone to pick up his membership form at Gwadabawa Ward in Yola North Local Government Area of the state.
According to The Cable, Abba added that he had joined the party to contribute to Tinubu's government, saying that the best economic and human reforms were under the present administration.
His statement reads in part:
“I want to make it very clear that nobody or any political party can stop President Bola Tinubu from returning to Aso Rock come 2027. Nigerians have seen his good work; he is not a tribalist, he doesn’t make appointments based on religion or region, but his decisions are purely on merit.”
When Atiku Abubakar's son dumps PDP
Recall that the young Atiku recently resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the APC in a bid to mobilise for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.
Abba was received into the APC by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and the APC National Vice Chairman, North-East, Mustafa Salihu, in Abuja on Thursday, January 15.
The former vice president's son also renamed his political group, which he had earlier founded, to Heske Bola Tinubu Organisation. The group was set up in 2022 as Atiku Heske Organisation.
Nigerians react to Atiku's son's declaration for Tinubu
His recent statement on President Tinubu has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:
Nnachi compared Abba to Rabiu Kwankwaso's son:
"Kwankwaso has taught Atiku how family loyalty is to be done in politics. Kwankwaso’s son is fighting alongside his father; he refused to decamp to the APC with Governor Yusuf. Atiku’s son doesn’t believe in his own father, yet Atiku expect Nigerian people to believe in him? Hell No!"
Olajide Balogun said Abba is a problem for his father:
"This young man keeps piling pressure on his dad with bad optics- The obidients will be in the forefront of milking this to undermine the former VP."
SinoSpeak1 said what would happen if it were Peter Obi's son:
"Replace this with Peter Obi's son, most Atiku supporters will milk it and use it to insult him all day but we all know what we are doing."
Abdulrahman Gubuchi said nobody should die for a Nigerian politician:
"Na mumu go be die-hard fan for any politician. Almighty God will defeat him for us."
