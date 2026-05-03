Pastor Adeboye Breaks Silence on Allegation of RCCG Being an APC Church
- Enoch Adejare Adeboye has denied political affiliations of the RCCG, emphasising its inclusive worship environment
- Pastor Adeboye insisted that the pulpit remains apolitical, focusing on prayer and worship over political engagement
- The RCCG community frequently hosts a wide range of political figures, reflecting Nigeria’s diverse political landscape
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Mowe, Ogun State - Enoch Adeboye, general overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has rejected suggestions that the church has any political affiliation, insisting it remains strictly a place of worship for all Nigerians.
As reported by Vanguard on Saturday, April 2, Adeboye made the clarification during the May edition of the church’s Holy Ghost Service, themed “Excellent Counsel”, where he addressed public perceptions linking RCCG with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). PM News also reported his remarks.
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Adeboye said such assumptions overlook the diverse political representation within the church.
The cleric said:
“Some people are saying RCCG is an APC church. I just smile. In RCCG, you will find a governor from the Peoples Democratic Party sitting down with a governor from the Labour Party, APC, and APGA. By the special help of God, we are representative of the whole nation, and that is what we will continue to be."
'Pulpit not for politics' - Adeboye
Furthermore, the preacher stressed that the pulpit is not used for political expression, regardless of the status of worshippers present.
According to him, church activities are focused on prayer and worship rather than political engagement or announcements.
He added:
“If you saw one governor among us today dancing and you were expecting he would be called forward to say something, we don’t do that. But if you come to worship with us, you are welcome. Our duty is to pray for everybody."
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Meanwhile, Pastor Adeboye is also politically powerful - and well respected by middle-class urbanised Nigerians.
In presidential election campaigns, some candidates have made it their duty to visit the 84-year-old's prayer sessions and to be seen praying and shaking hands with him, and his website has photos of him greeting world leaders.
The church Adeboye leads is one of Africa's largest and most influential Christian movements, claiming more than eight million followers worldwide, mostly in Nigeria.
Read more on Pastor Adeboye:
- Pastor Adeboye shares testimony of woman who died after imposing herself on him as her husband
- RCCG marks Pastor Adeboye’s 83rd birthday with free surgeries, medical services
- Pastor Adeboye at 83: 10 facts about RCCG's GO formerly a Mathematics professor at UNILAG
Adeboye speaks on Tinubu's wife as RCCG pastor
Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Adeboye clarified that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will not be removed from her position as a pastor in the RCCG.
The cleric explained that the First Lady was ordained as an Assistant Pastor over a decade ago, well before her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicated any interest in contesting for the presidency.
Adeboye stressed that the ordination followed due process and adhered strictly to the church’s established guidelines. He maintained that there has been no breach of doctrine or conduct that would warrant disciplinary action, insisting that external pressure would not influence the church’s decisions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.