Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecy on Tinubu's Alleged Plan to Remove Shettima, Speaks on 'Successor'
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted Vice President Shettima's replacement ahead of Nigeria's 2027 election
- Warnings have been issued against a Muslim-Muslim ticket, risking party unity and northern aggression
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces challenges from the United States' perceived interference in Nigeria's security formation
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is planning to replace Vice President (VP) Kashim Shettima.
In a statement on Sunday, January 25, 2026, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele reiterated his warning to Tinubu against using a Muslim-Muslim ticket, stating that this alleged disobedience could lead to the vice president’s imminent removal.
Tinubu may drop Shettima - Ayodele
The preacher predicted that Shettima could be replaced by a sitting governor.
Ayodele, however, warned that if the VP is removed acrimoniously, it will affect the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because Shettima will work against the interests of the party.
He said:
“I warned Tinubu ofa Muslim-Muslim ticket, but most people didn’t listen. If Shettima is removed acrimoniously, he will work against the interest of the party because they are contemplating picking a governor to replace Shettima as vice president.”
Likewise, he advised President Tinubu against making use of any of the governors who decamped to the APC 'because it could cause aggression in the north.'
Ayodele said:
“If any of the crossing governors is picked from the north, this will cause aggression in the north.”
Ayodele: 'Tinubu battles nemesis, betrayal'
Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that while Tinubu is making progress, his government is being undermined by nemesis and betrayal. He also spoke on US involvement in Nigeria’s security apparatus.
Primate Ayodele sends new message to Tinubu, speaks on alleged terrorism Financiers, "this matter is serious"
Primate Ayodele explained:
“Tinubu is working and doing well, but two things are fighting him, which are nemesis and betrayal.
“People who are applauding him are looking for his downfall; money can’t buy it at all. Some of his aides are also blocking access to him for those who can actually help him.
“On insecurity, no matter the security formation you put together, the US doesn’t like your government, and they know where to puncture this government because they already know the secret of your security."
Read more on Kashim Shettima:
- VP Shettima's aide Gimba Kakanda mentions who is right between Nyesom Wike and naval officer
- VP Shettima invites Nigerians to apply for internship with N1.2 million annual pay
- Sherrif rejects accusations against Shettima
- 2027 election: Storm as Shettima’s fate divides APC, "serious danger"
Shettima temporarily vacates his seat
Legit.ng earlier reported that Shettima temporarily vacated his seat.
"They don appoint Obi Cubana, nothing for you": Yul Edochie makes major political move ahead of 2027
The move was made as part of efforts to, in a symbolic way, promote girl-child education.
The vice president invited a teenage girl, Joy Ogah, to take over the vice president’s seat for a day.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.