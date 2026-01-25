Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted Vice President Shettima's replacement ahead of Nigeria's 2027 election

Warnings have been issued against a Muslim-Muslim ticket, risking party unity and northern aggression

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces challenges from the United States' perceived interference in Nigeria's security formation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is planning to replace Vice President (VP) Kashim Shettima.

In a statement on Sunday, January 25, 2026, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele reiterated his warning to Tinubu against using a Muslim-Muslim ticket, stating that this alleged disobedience could lead to the vice president’s imminent removal.

Tinubu may drop Shettima - Ayodele

The preacher predicted that Shettima could be replaced by a sitting governor.

Ayodele, however, warned that if the VP is removed acrimoniously, it will affect the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because Shettima will work against the interests of the party.

He said:

“I warned Tinubu ofa Muslim-Muslim ticket, but most people didn’t listen. If Shettima is removed acrimoniously, he will work against the interest of the party because they are contemplating picking a governor to replace Shettima as vice president.”

Likewise, he advised President Tinubu against making use of any of the governors who decamped to the APC 'because it could cause aggression in the north.'

Ayodele said:

“If any of the crossing governors is picked from the north, this will cause aggression in the north.”

Ayodele: 'Tinubu battles nemesis, betrayal'

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that while Tinubu is making progress, his government is being undermined by nemesis and betrayal. He also spoke on US involvement in Nigeria’s security apparatus.

Primate Ayodele explained:

“Tinubu is working and doing well, but two things are fighting him, which are nemesis and betrayal.

“People who are applauding him are looking for his downfall; money can’t buy it at all. Some of his aides are also blocking access to him for those who can actually help him.

“On insecurity, no matter the security formation you put together, the US doesn’t like your government, and they know where to puncture this government because they already know the secret of your security."

Source: Legit.ng