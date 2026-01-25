Minister Musawa warns against dropping a Northern Muslim as Tinubu’s running mate ahead of the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has warned that dropping a Northern Muslim as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate could hurt the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Musawa said removed vice President Kashim Shettima or replacing him with a non-Northern Muslim running mate could undermine Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 general election.

As reported by The Punch, Musawa stated this during a recent episode of Mic On Show with journalist Seun Okinbaloye.

She warned that a presidential ticket without a northern Muslim could backfire.

According to Musawa, politics in Northern Nigeria is deeply rooted, and decisions must be taken with a proper understanding of the region.

Tinubu’s minister’s comment comes amid growing speculation that the APC may consider altering its Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“If there is no Hausa, Fulani, or Kanuri Muslim on that ticket, it creates a hurdle. That is the reality of the way people think.

“The core North states like Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara, and Sokoto understand politics at a very deep level. Politics there is a way of life. People wait every four years to line up and vote because that is where they feel they have influence.”

The minister rushed to claim that the ruling party could easily reshuffle its 2027 presidential ticket without consequences.

“I think if we toy with changing the construct of what we have now, it is a problem. People who suggest otherwise may not fully understand how politics works in the North.”

