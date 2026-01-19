Political strategists in Northern Nigeria discuss replacing Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections

US influence raises concerns about Nigeria's religious balance in presidential candidates after the 2023 elections

Bishop Kukah was rejected as a candidate due to prior political exposure; other names under consideration

Political strategists and opinion leaders in Northern Nigeria have started putting their heads together on the possible replacement of Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The development was said to have been instigated by the United States, raising questions about President Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election. In the Muslim-Muslim arrangement, Tinubu paired Shettima, a development that was opposed by some Christian leaders in the country.

How Tinubu's dounced Muslim-Muslim ticket tension

However, the tension died down after the massive campaigns highlighting the disposition of the president to religious tolerance and harmony that exists in the region he hails from, which is the southwest.

The Tribune reported that the present government of the US, under President Donald Trump, believes that Nigeria needs the symbol of religious harmony, not just at the level of the region, but at the topmost level of power in the country.

A source in the northern region disclosed that, though the US may be using "the symbolism of religious balance to hide its true intentions” in Nigeria, it was learnt that the political establishment in the northern region is not dismissing the discussion without a proper check.

Among the three Christian names that have been tabled as possible replacement of Shettima in the 2027 elections for religious balance was the Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah. However, it was reported that the stakeholders were said to have rejected Kukah, as it was alleged that the cleric was "politically exposed."

Why Kukah cannot be Tinubu's running mate

The establishment's conclusion was not based on the fact that Bishop Kukah had occupied a political office before, but on his recent position as a member of the national peace committee and his outspokenness on national matters.

According to the source, the cleric has already been considered as a statesman and putting him in such a political office would limit his nationhood contributions.

Following the push by the United States, it was learnt that other names have been on the table aside from the Sokoto cleric, and they were being analysed by the northern political establishment. The names include General Christopher Musa and Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who are the Minister of Defence and the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Trump's allegation has led to the US military operation in Nigeria, targeting terrorists' hideouts in Sokoto. The effect of the operation was reflected in Niger, Kwara and other neighbouring states.

