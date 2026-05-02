Carter Efe stunned fans after defeating Portable in their celebrity boxing match and revealing a surprising new identity that quickly drew attention online

The fight, held at Chaos in the Ring 4, saw Carter Efe dominate despite doubts about his experience, as Portable struggled to keep up from the opening round

His post-fight comments and new name sparked mixed reactions on social media, as fans debated his performance, skill level, and the outcome of the much-anticipated clash

Content creator and streamer Carter Efe has stepped into a new spotlight after defeating singer Portable in a heated celebrity boxing showdown.

The clash, which took place at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event, ended dramatically as Carter Efe overwhelmed his opponent, singer portable, leaving fans buzzing both inside the arena and across social media.

Carter Efe defeats Portable in boxing match and declares himself a global star with a new name after victory. Photo: carterefe/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

After the fight, Portable shared a video on Instagram accusing the organisers of cheating him, while blaming Carter Efe's body size for his loss.

Speaking after his victory, Carter Efe, draped in championship belts and visibly excited, explained that the victory made him feel like he had reached a new level of fame, one that stretched beyond Nigeria.

"I'm feeling like a global star. I'm feeling like an international world star"

The streamer went further to announce that he had adopted a new ring name, Carter Mayweather, rejecting comparisons to Anthony Joshua when someone hailed him with that title.

"Who called me Anthony Joshua? You dey craze? My name is Carter Mayweather"

The entertainer known for his song Machala described the contest as tough but straightforward, noting how quickly he managed to dominate Portable.

He said the first round left his opponent’s face swollen, the second round had him shivering, and by the third round, he collapsed.

"The fight was not easy. First round, I swelled up his face. Second round he's already shivering. Third round, he just fainted"

Watch Carter Efe speaking in the video below:

Fans react to Carter Efe's victory

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@miz__mk said:

"Carter don promote himself overnight. From content creator to undefeated champion, no warm up, straight to round one finish. Portable go dey wonder how him enter ring wey bell never even ring properly."

@HussleX_ii commented:

"What saved Cater is his body size because tell me how a dude will be throwing punches in the air. He missed almost all the punches he threw not because Portable is good with defense but Carter don't know how to throw punches."

@minusmeplusU wrote:

"Na since he don test blow for okiki body I know say he go beat potable, cause okiki self confuse for ground."

@izikeseka reacted:

"With your long hand you no still even sabi throw punch, way you suppose Dey use one and Dey give portable small small touches for face Dey gather power for the other hand to knock out life out of the idiot body..Carter Dey fight like village farmer."

@BFolaa said:

"Upon all the juju wey portable do. Upon all the karamon entrance. Carter Efe still kpai him."

Carter Efe defeats singer Portable in celebrity boxing clash and tells fans he feels like a global superstar while rejecting Anthony Joshua comparison. Photo: carterefe/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe clashes with Peller over Maldives trip

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe clashed with fellow streamer Peller during a live stream over a personal issue involving a trip to the Maldives.

Carter Efe criticised Peller for travelling with his lover instead of prioritising his mother, sparking a heated exchange between the two men.

Peller responded by defending his actions, while Carter Efe continued to press his point, leading to further arguments before the live session ended.

Source: Legit.ng