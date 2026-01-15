Pressure was building on President Bola Tinubu as calls grew for a religiously balanced ticket ahead of the 2027 election

Sources revealed that United States political forces had pushed for a Muslim-Christian pairing, reshaping discussions within the ruling APC

Names such as Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Yakubu Dogara, and Christopher Musa were already being mentioned as possible vice-presidential contenders

Daily Sun reported that pressure was mounting on President Bola Tinubu to ensure a religious balance on his presidential ticket as he prepared for re-election in 2027.

Competent sources stated that forces from the United States had indicated a preference for a Muslim-Christian ticket in Tinubu’s quest to retain his position as president of Nigeria beyond 2027.

Pressure mounted on President Tinubu as US forces demanded a Muslim-Christian ticket for the 2027 election. Photo credit: officialABAT/BishopKukah/x

Source: Twitter

Possible vice presidential candidates

It was gathered that suggestions had been made regarding possible candidates for the vice presidency in Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, was said to top the list of those being tipped as a possible running mate. Also mentioned were the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara, and the Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen Christopher Musa. Kukah and Musa hail from Kaduna State, while Dogara is from Bauchi State.

Debate over Shettima’s future

Sources revealed that dropping Vice President Kassim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate had been touted since the mid-term of the current government. While most APC governors were backing Shettima’s retention in the 2027 election, it was gathered that some close to President Tinubu wanted him replaced with another Muslim.

Before the US pressure for a Muslim-Christian ticket, the initial consideration had been to drop Shettima and replace him with either the former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, or the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. However, the latest demand from the US appeared to have jeopardised those plans.

Incentives for Shettima post-2027

Daily Sun learnt that Tinubu’s team was considering incentives for Shettima if he was eventually dropped. Options included making him Nigeria’s permanent representative at the United Nations or giving him presidential support to contest the presidency in 2031.

The snag in the 2031 plan was the suggestion by US forces that power should rotate to the South East after Tinubu. It was gathered that elements in the US believed conceding the presidency to the South East would form part of the process of national healing and inclusion.

Doubts over Kukah’s political role

Meanwhile, those pushing for Bishop Kukah as vice presidential candidate expressed doubt about whether he would accept to enter politics or if the Vatican would agree to release him for such an assignment. Sources revealed that Kukah would be approached if Tinubu’s team succumbed to the pressure for a Muslim-Christian ticket in 2027.

Politicians told not to run for 2027 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigeria approaches the 2027 presidential election, political pressure groups and prominent voices have begun to shape the narrative around potential contenders.

Several high-profile figures have been publicly advised to step aside, with calls for generational shifts, regional equity, and political stability dominating the discourse.

Source: Legit.ng