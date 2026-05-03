RCCG's Pastor Adeboye Finally Opens Up on Why He Protested in the Past
- Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has explained his participation in civic protests based on directives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)
- Adeboye emphasised unity among Christians and protection against external criticism or political disputes
- The church leader assured his religious centre's members of his unwavering support and guidance in navigating national issues
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Mowe, Ogun State - Enoch Adeboye, general overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has addressed his participation in past civic protests.
As reported by Vanguard, Pastor Adeboye explained that his involvement was based on directives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). PM News also reported his remarks.
Adeboye explains past protest involvement
He stated:
“That was because the then chairman of CAN asked all Christians to go out for a peaceful protest. If he talks tomorrow and asks me to march, I will."
The 84-year-old emphasised that his public actions are guided by the umbrella Christian body on national issues affecting people of the faith.
Adeboye urges RCCG members to avoid criticism
Furthermore, Pastor Adeboye urged members of the church to avoid engaging in criticism or political disputes involving fellow Christians, assuring them of his continued support and protection.
He said:
“I will not allow any outsider to dictate to me how to deal with my own children. Even if you make a mistake, I will not allow an outsider to tell me what to do with my own children. I will defend you against anybody, any blogger or whatever who may say anything against you.
“If anybody is criticising any of us, don’t join them. Don’t allow them to use you for politics.”
Read more on Pastor Adeboye:
- Pastor Adeboye shares testimony of woman who died after imposing herself on him as her husband
- RCCG marks Pastor Adeboye’s 83rd birthday with free surgeries, medical services
- Pastor Adeboye's birthday: 10 facts about RCCG's GO formerly a Mathematics professor at UNILAG
- Pastor Adeboye recounts God's 'surprising' response after requesting a house years ago
- Controversy trails what RCCG Pastor Adeboye did as he mounted another church’s pulpit in Ogun State
Adeboye speaks on 'sacking' Remi as pastor
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye had spoken about sacking Tinubu's wife as a pastor at Redeemed Church.
Speaking recently during the monthly Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye explained that the First Lady was ordained as an Assistant Pastor over a decade ago, well before her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicated any interest in contesting for the presidency.
Adeboye stressed that the ordination followed due process and adhered strictly to the church’s established guidelines. He maintained that there has been no breach of doctrine or conduct that would warrant disciplinary action, insisting that external pressure would not influence the church’s decisions. According to him, the church would not bow to calls demanding her removal, noting that her pastoral role remains valid.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.