Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has explained his participation in civic protests based on directives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

Adeboye emphasised unity among Christians and protection against external criticism or political disputes

The church leader assured his religious centre's members of his unwavering support and guidance in navigating national issues

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Mowe, Ogun State - Enoch Adeboye, general overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has addressed his participation in past civic protests.

As reported by Vanguard, Pastor Adeboye explained that his involvement was based on directives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). PM News also reported his remarks.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye explains his past involvement in civic protests, saying his actions were guided by directives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Photo Credit: PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Adeboye explains past protest involvement

He stated:

“That was because the then chairman of CAN asked all Christians to go out for a peaceful protest. If he talks tomorrow and asks me to march, I will."

The 84-year-old emphasised that his public actions are guided by the umbrella Christian body on national issues affecting people of the faith.

Adeboye urges RCCG members to avoid criticism

Furthermore, Pastor Adeboye urged members of the church to avoid engaging in criticism or political disputes involving fellow Christians, assuring them of his continued support and protection.

He said:

“I will not allow any outsider to dictate to me how to deal with my own children. Even if you make a mistake, I will not allow an outsider to tell me what to do with my own children. I will defend you against anybody, any blogger or whatever who may say anything against you.

“If anybody is criticising any of us, don’t join them. Don’t allow them to use you for politics.”

Pastor Adeboye urges RCCG members to avoid criticism and political disputes among Christians, assuring them of his continued support and protection. Photo Credit: PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Read more on Pastor Adeboye:

Adeboye speaks on 'sacking' Remi as pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye had spoken about sacking Tinubu's wife as a pastor at Redeemed Church.

Speaking recently during the monthly Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye explained that the First Lady was ordained as an Assistant Pastor over a decade ago, well before her husband, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, indicated any interest in contesting for the presidency.

Adeboye stressed that the ordination followed due process and adhered strictly to the church’s established guidelines. He maintained that there has been no breach of doctrine or conduct that would warrant disciplinary action, insisting that external pressure would not influence the church’s decisions. According to him, the church would not bow to calls demanding her removal, noting that her pastoral role remains valid.

Source: Legit.ng