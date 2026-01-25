The absence of Kashim Shettima’s picture at an APC event has sparked speculation about his potential replacement for the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno State - The absence of Vice-President (VP) Kashim Shettima’s picture from the banner of an All Progressives Congress (APC) event in his home state of Borno has reignited speculation that the ruling party may replace him ahead of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima’s image was omitted from a banner showcasing party leaders in the Northeast geopolitical zone. The banner, produced during the recent North East Zonal Public Hearing on amendments to the APC constitution in Maiduguri, featured only President Bola Tinubu, five APC governors from the zone, and the national legal adviser, Murtala Aliyu Kankiya.

As reported by Vanguard on Sunday, January 25, a political storm is brewing as Shettima’s future has now reportedly divided the APC.

Recently, some national dailies suggested that President Tinubu might drop his vice president in favour of a Christian running mate, following criticisms over the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2027 elections.

Behind the scenes, sources in Aso Villa acknowledge growing concern over foreign scrutiny, particularly from the United States, regarding Nigeria’s religious balance.

North-Central APC warns against drop

Meanwhile, the North-Central APC Forum has rejected moves to drop Vice-President Shettima as President Tinubu’s running mate ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that such a decision would be a grave political miscalculation.

The forum’s stance was outlined in a statement issued on Thursday, January 22, in Abuja by its Chairman, Saleh Zazzaga, following reports that some party members were advocating for Shettima’s replacement.

The North-Central APC Forum cautioned that removing Shettima could be disastrous for the party and potentially undermine Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Per Business Day, the forum noted:

“There is serious danger in changing a winning ticket. We totally and unequivocally reject calls and plans to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima."

APC youths back Shettima

Speaking to journalists in Bauchi, Kabiru Garba Kobi, chairman of the APC Youth Parliament, dismissed rumours of Vice-President Shettima’s replacement as divisive and dangerous, warning that such a move could cost President Tinubu significant support in the region.

Kobi urged party members to ignore voices he described as political opportunists who neither contributed to the APC’s 2023 election victory nor demonstrated loyalty to the party.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima, 59, previously served as senator for Borno Central from 2019 to 2023 and as governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019. After winning the APC primary for the 2022 Senate election, he withdrew from the nomination to become Tinubu’s running mate in the 2023 election.

Shettima temporarily vacates his seat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shettima temporarily vacated his seat.

The move was made as part of efforts to, in a symbolic way, promote girl-child education.

The vice president invited a teenage girl, Joy Ogah, to take over the vice president’s seat for a day.

