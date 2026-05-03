Nigeria is home to diverse cultures, with marriage traditions deeply rooted in spirituality and family values

While some tribes demand high bride prices, others keep the lists symbolic and affordable

This report explores five Nigerian tribes where marriage costs are modest, highlighting how love and unity take precedence over financial demands

Nigeria is a country rich in culture, with over 250 ethnic groups and more than 500 languages spoken.

Marriage traditions vary widely across these groups, but one common practice is the payment of a bride price, money or valuable items given by the groom or his family to the bride’s family.

Yoruba tribe keeps bride price affordable, showing marriage as a symbol of unity. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

While some tribes are known for expensive marriage lists, others keep the costs modest, making marriage more accessible.

Here are five Nigerian tribes with the cheapest marriage lists according to BussinessDay.

Yoruba tribe – Affordable bride price in western Nigeria

The Yoruba tribe is known for its courtesy and emphasis on education. Their marriage tradition reflects respect and cooperation rather than financial burden.

The bride price, called “Owo Ori”, usually ranges between ₦5,000 and ₦20,000. Interestingly, parents often return this money to the groom as a gesture of goodwill.

Yoruba marriage lists typically include affordable food items such as yam, sugarcane, and plantains. This makes it possible for even men with limited means to marry. As the Yoruba say, “We do not sell our daughters; the bride price is symbolic.”

Esan Tribe – Symbolic 24 naira bride price

Among the Esan people of Edo State, the bride price is modest and symbolic. Traditionally, it was set at 24 Naira, equivalent to 24 cowries or British pounds in the past. This reflects the belief that daughters are not sold into marriage.

Although additional items may be requested, the core bride price remains small. The Esan system is recognised under Nigeria’s Marriage Act, making it legally valid while still affordable.

Bini Tribe – Modest dowry in Edo State

The Bini people, also from Edo State, are known for their rich traditions and beautiful ceremonies. Their bride price is set at ₦25, one of the lowest in Nigeria.

After this symbolic payment, the groom is given a list of items to provide.

Marriage negotiations usually take place in the bride’s father’s living room, known as the Ogua, before the celebrations begin. Despite some additional costs, the Bini marriage list remains among the cheapest.

Itsekiri tribe – Family unity over bride price

In Delta State, the Itsekiri tribe places more importance on family unity than on material demands. Their traditional marriage, called “Tetmotsi”, often requires a bride price as low as ₦12.

The ceremony focuses on blessings from elders, music, and dance rather than financial obligations. For the Itsekiri, marriage is about bonding families, not selling daughters.

Tiv tribe – Practical items instead of high costs

The Tiv people of Benue State have a unique approach to marriage lists. Instead of demanding large sums of money, they request practical items such as a pig, a wheelbarrow, a knife, meat, fish, salt, palm oil, and jewellery for the mother-in-law.

This tradition, known as “Kem Kwase”, is considered never-ending. Some items must be provided immediately, while others can be given later. Although the list may seem long, it is designed to be manageable and symbolic rather than financially draining.

Marriage in Nigeria is deeply rooted in tradition, spirituality, and family values. While some tribes demand high bride prices, others, like the Yoruba, Esan, Bini, Itsekiri, and Tiv, keep costs low and symbolic.

These practices highlight the cultural belief that marriage is about unity and cooperation, not financial transactions.

For couples planning a traditional wedding, these tribes demonstrate that love and family bonds can be celebrated without excessive financial strain.

Bini marriage list remains cheap, with a symbolic ₦25 dowry. Photo credit: TOYIN ADEDOKUN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lady calls for ban on bride price

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman has sparked a significant debate online after calling for the complete cancellation of the age-old tradition of paying bride price in the country.

Taking to her TikTok page, the lady, identified as @julliecassie argued that payment of bride price by men intending to marry, has become a tool for exploiting and objectifying women.

Source: Legit.ng