Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima faced growing uncertainty over his role in the 2027 presidential election as internal moves within the APC suggested he might be sidelined

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was determined to seek a second term, but reports indicated that several northern governors and lawmakers were positioning themselves for the vice presidential slot

Analysts warned that the APC must carefully manage the situation to avoid a political crisis ahead of the polls

The political future of Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima appeared to be hanging in the balance as signals within the All Progressive Congress (APC) pointed to his possible exclusion from the 2027 presidential election. Reports indicated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had made clear his intention to seek a second term.

However, whether Shettima would remain on the ballot alongside him was said to be uncertain.

Political observers reported that ongoing permutations within the APC could compel President Tinubu to drop Shettima for another running mate.

It was learnt by TVC that four northern governors, two each from the north east and north west, alongside two principal officers from the national assembly, were eyeing the vice presidential seat.

APC internal crisis and lawmakers positioning

Following the chaotic north east stakeholder’s meeting months ago, analysts suggested that the tension was a sign of deeper issues.

Lawmakers were reportedly positioning themselves as potential picks for the highly coveted vice presidential slot. The APC working committee is said to be managing the situation carefully to avoid creating a crisis for the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

Umar Ganduje resignation adds to APC turbulence

Amidst the ongoing discussions about the vice presidential seat, Umar Ganduje, the former APC chairman, resigned and was replaced. His departure was seen as adding another layer of uncertainty to the party’s internal dynamics.

Speaking on TVC, political analyst Jide Ojo was asked why President Tinubu might want to replace Shettima. He responded:

“If you look at the past history of President Tinubu, he has always been changing his deputies. In 8 years as governor, he had three deputies. From Femi Pedro to Mrs. Kofoworola and others. About four deputies or so. Have you ever seen the president handing over to president Shetima even for one day. No matter how long Tinubu spent outside Nigeria, he never allowed Shettima to be acting president.”

See the full interview below:

The APC appeared to be facing a delicate balancing act as it prepared for the 2027 presidential election. With President Tinubu determined to seek a second term and several influential figures reportedly vying for the vice presidential slot, the future of Kashim Shettima within the party remains uncertain.

List of politicians tipped as possible next VP of Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that pressure is mounting on President Bola Tinubu to ensure a religious balance on his presidential ticket as he prepared for re-election in 2027.

Competent media sources told The Sun stated that forces from the United States had indicated a preference for a Muslim-Christian ticket in Tinubu’s quest to retain his position as president of Nigeria beyond 2027.

