FCT, Abuja - The list of the annual basic salary for political, public, and judicial office holders in Nigeria has emerged.

The annual basic salary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is N3.51m, and Vice President Kasim Shettima earns N3.03m annually.

As reported by TheCable, the figures are according to the Remuneration (Amendment) Act, 2008.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria earns the closest to President Tinubu with a basic salary of N3.36m annually.

1. President: N3.51m

2. Chief justice of Nigeria: N3.36m

3. Vice president: N3.03m

4. Justice of the Supreme Court / President, Court of Appeal: N2.48m

5. Senate president: N2.48m

6. State governor: N2.22m

7. Deputy state governor: N2.11m

8. Senator: N2.03m

9. Minister / SGF / Head of service / Chairmen of constitutional bodies: N2.03m

10. Minister of state / Member of constitutional bodies: N1.96m

11. Special adviser: N1.94m

12. Director-general / Auditor-general / Permanent secretary / Accountant-general / Executive secretary / Chief executives of parastatals, agencies, and government companies / INEC resident electoral commissioner: N1.93m

13. Speaker, state house of assembly: N1.64m

14. Local government chairman: N908,312

Nigerians react to Tinubu's annual salary

@AzeezOpeQuadri

So President Bola Tinubu earns approximately N292,500 per month even when we know travelling allowances attached to his just concluded trip can be more than the total sum of all of the annual basic salaries we have here? Let's keep deceiving ourselves.

@orjaiski

If this is correct, this is really poor. No wonder the looting is massive.

@UltimateMinds24

It's good as you said, basic sha. Else, these politicians won't be killing themselves over these peanuts you call salary. Can we also see the total packages, including the contract awards, etc?

@hamoye4real

The salaries are not the problem, it is allowances that are attached to the offices that is the problem

@Josh4Humanity

This is the official one, tell us the unofficial one.

Recall that Nigeria’s Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has launched a review of political office holders’ salaries, sparking widespread debate across the country

Chairman Mohammed Shehu argued that current pay levels for top officials are outdated and disproportionately low compared to their responsibilities and agency counterparts

While some Nigerians criticised the move amid economic hardship, others welcomed it as a step toward fiscal fairness and reform.

Tinubu: Salaries of Nigerian President, governors released

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian President earns ₦14,058,820 annually, with a monthly salary of ₦1,171,568, while governors receive ₦7,782,968 annually or ₦648,581 per month.

RMAFC Chairman Muhammed Shehu clarified that political officeholders’ salaries remain unchanged since 2007, dismissing claims of "jumbo pay".

Despite budget allocations for salaries and wages reaching trillions annually, controversies around governance costs and fiscal priorities persist.

