Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed his desire for constructive engagement ahead of the 2027 elections

Senator Kwankwaso confirmed that he has begun consultations on possible political realignments with leaders of the NDC and PRP

Rumours of a joint ticket with Peter Obi intensified amid political uncertainties ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State, has said he will continue engaging constructively at all levels.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement issued late on Saturday, April 2, 2026, Kwankwaso urged the public to disregard rumours circulating through unofficial channels. The statement was shared via his verified X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts.

Rabiu Kwankwaso urges calm over speculation, saying he continues constructive engagements ahead of 2027 and no final political decision has been made. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

The former New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader dismissed growing speculation about his political future, stressing that no final decision has been made regarding his next move or that of his associates.

His statement partly reads:

“We shall continue to engage constructively at all levels.

“Any definitive position on our political direction will be communicated formally through official channels at the appropriate time.”

Kwankwaso confirms talks with NDC

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso disclosed that he has begun “wide-ranging consultations” on his next political move following the recent Supreme Court judgment on the leadership tussle within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, April 30, ordered that the dispute rocking the opposition coalition party be returned to the Federal High Court for determination on its merits.

Since the conclusion of the national summit of opposition political parties held in Ibadan, Oyo State, in March, speculation has linked Kwankwaso to a possible joint presidential ticket with Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State.

The rumours have intensified in recent days, with supporters of both politicians circulating campaign posters on social media.

On Saturday, April 2, reports also emerged suggesting that both men were on the verge of finalising plans to exit the ADC over uncertainty surrounding the party’s ticket.

Their next destination is reportedly the Seriake Dickson-led National Democratic Congress (NDC), with the move said to be under consideration.

Rabiu Kwankwaso continues consultations with NDC, PRP leaders and other stakeholders as he weighs his next political move ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

In his statement, Kwankwaso acknowledged ongoing consultations with leaders of the NDC, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and other stakeholders as he weighs his next political move.

He added that recent reports suggesting a definitive realignment were premature, stressing that discussions are still ongoing.

Kwankwaso’s full statement can be read in the X post below:

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Ayodele dashes hope of Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele advised Kwankwaso against re-contesting in future elections.

The outspoken cleric urged Kwankwaso not to waste his resources on another political bid.

Source: Legit.ng